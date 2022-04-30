10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $5 smart plugs, $17 Blink cam, $180 Roomba, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
With one week to go until Mother’s Day 2022, the sales are completely off the charts right now. Check out our Mother’s Day 2022 gift guide for great ideas for mom. Then, check out today’s daily deals roundup for some great gifts for you!
There are some seriously great deals available today. The THISWORX handheld car vacuum is down to the best price of 2022, and so are Apple AirPods Pro. You can get best-selling Alexa smart plugs for $4.99 each, and Blink home security cameras are as little as $17.49 each today.
We went through countless sales and chose our 10 favorite deals for you right now. On top of that, you’ll also find a bunch of great bonus bargains. Plus, you can check out even more amazing daily deals on this special deals page.
Saturday’s 10 best deals
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on the best-selling and top-rated THISWORX handheld car vacuum cleaner — 120,000 5-star reviews can’t be wrong!
- Score super-popular Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant for only $4.99 each when you buy a 4-pack and clip the Amazon coupon
- BONUS DEAL: There is a RARE sale today on the Amazon Smart Plug, too — get one for $19.99 if you hurry
- So many different SparkPod shower heads are on sale for one day only, so you can turn your shower into a spa!
- AirPods Pro are down to just $174 instead of $249, which is what you’ll pay if you buy them from Apple
- BONUS DEALS: On top of that, AirPods 2 are on sale for $118.98, AirPods 3 dropped to $169 and AirPods Max have a $70 discount if you hurry
- 🚫🦟🪰🚫 The #1 best-selling Katchy indoor fly and insect trap with 42,000 4-star and 5-star reviews is on sale for just $31.49 instead of $45 — get ready for spring and summer!
- There’s a huge sale on Blink home security cameras this week, including Blink Mini cameras for just $17.49 each
- The best-selling black KN95 masks on Amazon right now are somehow on sale for just $0.28 each
- BONUS DEAL: Would you prefer KN95 masks made in the USA? Check out Breatheze KN95 masks, which are on sale for $14.99 per 10-pack
- RENPHO Electric Massagers for your neck, back, and everywhere else are on sale with deep discounts today
- Get up to 20% off on Lifestance Waxing Kits and Wax for one day only on Saturday
- The super-popular Roomba 694 robot vacuum is down to just $179.99 right now
- BONUS DEAL: Want a more powerful model with auto-empty? The Roomba i3+ EVO is down to an all-time low of only $399!
