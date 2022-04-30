Click to Skip Ad
10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $5 smart plugs, $17 Blink cam, $180 Roomba, more

Maren Estrada
April 30th, 2022 at 7:58 AM
With one week to go until Mother’s Day 2022, the sales are completely off the charts right now. Check out our Mother’s Day 2022 gift guide for great ideas for mom. Then, check out today’s daily deals roundup for some great gifts for you!

There are some seriously great deals available today. The THISWORX handheld car vacuum is down to the best price of 2022, and so are Apple AirPods Pro. You can get best-selling Alexa smart plugs for $4.99 each, and Blink home security cameras are as little as $17.49 each today.

We went through countless sales and chose our 10 favorite deals for you right now. On top of that, you’ll also find a bunch of great bonus bargains. Plus, you can check out even more amazing daily deals on this special deals page.

Saturday’s 10 best deals

Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

THISWORX Car Vacuum Cleaner - Portable, High Power, Mini Handheld Vacuum w/ 3 Attachments, 16 F… List Price:$34.99 Price:$22.99 You Save:$12.00 (34%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.99 You Save:$74.01 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$21.97 Price:$19.97 You Save:$2.00 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission SparkPod Shower Head - High Pressure Rain - Luxury Modern Chrome Look - No Hassle Tool-less 1-M… List Price:$44.97 Price:$23.98 You Save:$20.99 (47%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$31.49 You Save:$13.50 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080 HD video, night vision, motion… List Price:$64.99 Price:$34.99 You Save:$30.00 (46%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 50pcs KN95 Face Mask Black 5 Layer Cup Dust Safety Masks Filter Efficiency≥95% Breathable Elast… List Price:$16.99 Price:$15.99 ($0.32 / Count) You Save:$1.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission RENPHO Foot Massager Machine with Heat, Gifts for Mom, Shiatsu Deep Kneading, Delivers Relief f… List Price:$149.99 Price:$103.99 You Save:$46.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Hard Wax Beads, Lifestance 1lb Waxing Beads, Brazilian Bikini Wax with 10 Applicators,Hard Wax… List Price:$25.99 Price:$10.60 You Save:$15.39 (59%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price:$274.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$94.01 (34%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

