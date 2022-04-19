Mother’s Day gift ideas 2022: Thoughtful gifts mom will never forget

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Anyone in search of Mother’s Day gift ideas for 2022 will notice something as they search. Yes, there are countless resources out there with plenty of Mother’s Day gift suggestions. But how many of them are truly unique and meaningful?

If you’re looking for a Mother’s Day 2022 gift guide filled with presents your mom will love, you’ve come to the right place. And if you’re shopping for your wife or girlfriend too, we’ve got you covered.

Some of the gift ideas in this guide will help mom sleep better at night. Others will make her life easier while she goes about her day. And many of our Mother’s Day gift suggestions are indulgences that she’ll love.

There’s something for every mom in this guide. Mother’s Day 2022 is on Sunday, May 8 this year, so just make sure you pick the perfect gifts before then.

Easy Mother’s Day gift ideas for any mom

Image source: Amazon

Before we dive into our Mother’s Day gift ideas for 2022, there’s an “easy button” for anyone in a rush.

If you want a one-stop-shop where you can find great presents for any mom, check out Amazon’s For All Moms landing page. There you’ll find hundreds upon hundreds of fantastic gifts.

Don’t worry about getting overwhelmed though, because Amazon breaks everything down into simple sections. You’ll find things like:

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Definitely check out the For All Moms Mother’s Day 2022 gift guide for plenty more.

Gift cards for mom

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Some people frown upon gift cards. Personally, I think that’s snooty and silly.

If you have some great gift ideas for Mother’s Day 2022, that’s fantastic. There are certainly plenty of them in our big roundup. But there’s also nothing wrong with letting mom choose for herself!

Gift cards are a great way to show you care while still giving your wife or mother options. You can leave things open with something like an Amazon gift card. You can even get a special Amazon Mother’s Day gift card right now.

Amazon eGift Card - Amazon Logo Price: $1 - $2,000 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Of course, you can also get more specific.

Is your mom a coffee lover? Try a Starbucks gift card. Want to help mom get away for a bit? Give her an Airbnb gift card. Perhaps you want to help mom relax at home. Get her a Doordash gift card or a restaurant gift card so she doesn’t have to worry about cooking for a few days.

The possibilities are endless, and you’ll find so many different options right here.

Mother’s Day gift ideas: Bedtime & bath

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

If there’s one thing every mother needs, it’s more sleep. You can’t get mom more time, but you can at least help her get more restful sleep.

Some of the best Mother’s Day gift ideas for 2022 are products that will help her sleep better. For example, Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows have a staggering 121,000 5-star reviews. That’s because they’re comfy and supportive, and everyone loves them.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price: $49.99 Price: $38.69 You Save: $11.30 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Another surefire winner is Danjoor 1800 thread count bed sheets. These silky-smooth sheets are lightweight and comfortable. People are so impressed with them that they’ve managed to rack up 88,000 5-star ratings.

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price: $49.99 Price: $25.79 You Save: $24.20 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Here are some more great Mother’s Day gift ideas that’ll help mom sleep:

Another great option is to help your mom upgrade her shower. After all, a good shower is almost as relaxing as a good night’s sleep!

Here are a few great deals on shower heads that’ll transform your mom’s bathroom into a spa:

Noise cancelling headphones

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

It doesn’t matter if you have a new mom in your life or a seasoned vet with multiple children. In either case, there’s one thing that she will definitely appreciate: Some peace and quiet.

Noise cancelling headphones are among the best Mother’s Day gift ideas in 2022. You’ll find a wide range of options that cover every possible price point.

To start things off, AirPods Pro are probably the most popular ANC headphones in the world. They’re also on sale right now at the lowest price of 2022.

Of note, you’ll also find AirPods 3 and AirPods 2 on sale with deep discounts right now. Prices start at just $99!

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $174.00 You Save: $75.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

If you don’t want to spend quite that much on earbuds, TOZO NC9 noise cancelling earbuds are down to $35.99 instead of $60 right now.

Also, Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones are the best-selling over-ear ANC headphones on Amazon’s whole site right now. They retail for $60, but you can pick up a pair for $50.39 if you hurry.

Here are some other popular options:

Everyone loves DNA tests

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

When it comes to Mother’s Day gift ideas, there’s no question that a DNA test is one of the best ones.

Everyone loves DNA test kits that you can use at home. That’s why they’re among the most popular gifts out there right now. But the key for Mother’s Day 2022 is that you’re not just giving your mom a DNA test. You’re also going to spend time with her going through all the results when they arrive.

She’s going to love it!

AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test, Ethnicity Estimate, AncestryDNA Test Kit Price: $99.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The AncestryDNA Genetic DNA Test is the #1 best-seller in the country. You really can’t go wrong with this one. And another popular option is the 23andMe Ancestry + Traits DNA Test.

23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test with 2000+ Geographic Regions, Fam… Price: $99.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Both of these at-home DNA test kits will give you and your mom plenty of info to go through together. It’ll be one of her favorite Mother’s Day gifts ever.

Robot vacuums to make mom’s life easier

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Getting a vacuum for your mom or wife seems like a bad idea. The exception, of course, is when that vacuum actually makes her life easier.

A robot vacuum will be a perfect Mother’s Day gift idea for many people out there. After all, autonomous vacuuming means there’s one less burdensome chore that your mom needs to worry about.

iRobot is hosting a huge sale for Mother’s Day2022. That means you can get the best of the best for your mom while saving plenty of money.

Prices start at just $199 for the Roomba 692 with Alexa. You’ll also find deep discounts on high-end models like the new Roomba j7+ with AI. And the ultimate Roomba s9+ with 40x suction is down to the best price of 2022.

If you want to spend a bit less money, we’ve still got you covered. Check out the popular Pure Clean C25 for around $100, or you can get the OKP Life K2 robot vacuum with 5,800 5-star ratings for just $86. It normally sells for $300, so that’s a huge discount!

The only catch with that last deal is you’ll need to be a Prime member to get the discount.

Mother’s Day 2022 gift ideas: Jewelry

Image source: Amazon

So many people get jewelry for their moms on Mother’s Day. That’s fine, provided you’re very familiar with her taste.

Jewelry can be tricky because likes and dislikes vary so wildly. But if you’re confident that you know what your mother or wife likes, there’s a big sale you should check out.

Amazon is running a big Mother’s Day sale on jewelry from several of its own brands. You’ll find the same quality as so many popular stores out there. The difference, however, is that you’ll save a ton of cash.

Take a look through all seven pages of the Amazon Mother’s Day jewelry sale. You’ll also find a few examples below.

More gift ideas for Mother’s Day 2022

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

We’ve covered so much in this big guide of Mother’s Day gift ideas for 2022. If you’re still looking for even more inspiration, you’ll find some more great presents for mom right here.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!