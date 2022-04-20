If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for Mother’s Day gift ideas for 2022, our big gift guide is your one-stop shop for all the best ideas. In it, you’ll find so many thoughtful Mother’s Day 2022 gifts that your mom or wife will never forget. If you’re on a budget, however, you might be looking solely for Mother’s Day gifts under $25.

The good news is that you definitely don’t need to spend a fortune in order to find a meaningful gift for mom. They say it’s the thought that counts, and that’s certainly true. As a matter of fact, it’s especially true when it comes to your mother.

At the same time, think about how much your mom has done for you over the years. Do you really want to repay her with a low-effort present on this special day?

In this roundup, you’ll find a wide range of great Mother’s Day gifts under $25. There’s something for every type of mom in here so you can help make Mother’s Day 2020 extra special.

Mother’s Day 2022 gift cards under $25

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you think gift cards are lazy gift ideas, you’re wrong. That’s especially true if you’re looking for Mother’s Day gifts under $25 in 2022.

Some people are easy to shop for. Others are a bit more mysterious, however, so a gift card can be a great way to ensure they end up with something they love. And when it comes to your mom or wife, you definitely want to make sure she loves the gift she ends up with.

Amazon has special Mother’s Day 2022 gift cards available right now. You can get one for $25 (or any other amount) and it’ll be delivered straight to your mom’s inbox. Or, if you’d rather hand her a physical gift card, check out this special Amazon Mother’s Day flowers gift card instead.

Amazon eGift Card - Mother's Day Watering Can Bouquet Price: $1 - $2,000 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

That being said, some moms have very specific interests and likes.

Here are some quick ideas: Ger your coffee-lover mom a Starbucks gift card. Help your mother get away with an Airbnb gift card. Tired moms might enjoy a Doordash gift card or a restaurant gift card. That way, she doesn’t have to worry about cooking for a few days.

There are so many different possibilities. You’ll find plenty of options right here.

Help mom relax for Mother’s Day 2022

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Every mom needs more rest and relaxation. It doesn’t matter if she has a newborn or if her kids are teenagers. In either case, being a mother is no easy job.

There are so many great Mother’s Day gifts under $25 that’ll help your mom or wife unwind.

To start, consider getting your mom a comfy new set of sheets. Best-selling Danjor 1800 thread-count bed sheets are on sale with a deep discount, so you can get a set for $22.99. That’s a great deal for sheets with more than 88,000 5-star reviews.

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price: $49.99 Price: $22.99 You Save: $27.00 (54%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

New bed pillows will also be greatly appreciated. Check out Utopia Bedding pillows, which are $24.69 when you clip the Amazon coupon.

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows for Sleeping Queen Size, Set of 2, Cooling Hotel Quality, for Back,… List Price: $32.99 Price: $25.99 ($13.00 / Count) You Save: $7.00 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Here are some more Mother’s Day gifts under $25 that will help your mom relax:

Mother’s Day gifts under $25 for moms who love to cook

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

If your mom doesn’t particularly enjoy being in the kitchen, avoid this section at all costs. But many moms actually enjoy cooking quite a bit.

Any mom who is a foodie or who enjoys cooking will definitely appreciate a gift related to the kitchen. And I found a bunch of great Mother’s Day gifts under $25 that fit the bill.

First up, you can help your mom take the guesswork out of cooking. The #1 best-selling KIZEN digital meat thermometer has 45,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. Incredibly, it only costs $14.99 while there’s a coupon you can clip.

KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe - Waterproof, Kitchen Instant Read Food Thermometer f… List Price: $29.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $15.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Another cool idea for mom is the cinch! Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard. It’s so popular and useful, yet it only costs $14.99 on Amazon.

Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet for Kitchen Fridge with Stain Resistant Technology, 16x11"… Price: $14.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Here are some more great Mother’s Day gifts under $25 that are perfect for foodie moms:

Some of our favorite Mother’s Day gifts under $25

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Anyone looking for less traditional Mother’s Day gift ideas will find plenty of good options under $25. After all, not every mom wants a candle or a coupon for back rubs.

Instead, you might want to get her something more practical. If you have a pet that sheds, nothing is better than the legendary Chom Chom pet hair remover. 80,000 5-star Amazon reviews can’t be wrong.

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Car… List Price: $34.99 Price: $24.95 You Save: $10.04 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Also, there’s a crazy promotion happening right now that gets you an Echo Dot for $0.99 when you buy it with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited.

AMU costs $7.99 per month for Prime members or $9.99 for everyone else. That means you can score an Echo Dot with a month of streaming music for either $8.98 or $10.98. Your mom will love it!

Check out the terms and conditions for more info.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 with Auto-renewal… Price: $8.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Plenty of moms out there are into smart gadgets, of course. And there are some great options for Mother’s Day gifts under $25.

First, check out best-selling Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant support. 4-packs are on sale right now for less than $20.

Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price: $22.97 Price: $19.97 You Save: $3.00 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Also, the Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker is a nifty gift for any mother. Busy moms are always losing things, so a Tile can be a big help.

Tile Mate (2022) 1-Pack, White. Bluetooth Tracker, Keys Finder and Item Locator; Up to 250 ft.… List Price: $24.99 Price: $23.49 You Save: $1.50 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Affordable jewelry mom will adore

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

People in search of Mother’s Day gifts under $25 often think jewelry isn’t an option. I’m here to tell you that’s not the case at all.

There’s so much affordable jewelry out there that your mom will love for mother’s day. From unique pieces to time-tested classics, you’ll find plenty of great options if you know where to look.

One of my favorite recommendations is the Alex and Ani Expandable Bangle. These bracelets are super trendy right now because you can add all sorts of charms to make yours unique.

Alex and Ani Tokens Expandable Bangle for Women, Crystal Paw Prints of Love Charm, Rafaelian Go… List Price: $34.00 Price: $20.23 You Save: $13.77 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Another great option is the Mignon & Mignon birthstone necklace. Prices start at just $17.50 and you can customize it with different stones and leaves.

Mothers Day Gift Personalized Gift for Women Grandma Gifts Holiday Birthstone Necklace Initial… Price: $17.50 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Here are some more choices you should check out:

Beauty gifts under $25 for Mother’s Day 2022

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

The right beauty supplies will make any mom feel loved. And there are so many great Mother’s Day gifts under $25 in the beauty category.

One of my personal favorites is the delightfully simple HEETA Hair Shampoo Brush. It costs $8.98 on Amazon and has a whopping 85,000 5-star reviews.

It’s a simple silicone scalp brush and massager that is shockingly effective. It’s so relaxing, and your mom will definitely appreciate it.

Hair Shampoo Brush, HEETA Scalp Care Hair Brush with Soft Silicone Scalp Massager (Rose Pink) List Price: $9.99 Price: $8.58 You Save: $1.41 (14%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Another great option is a bag of OLLY Undeniable Beauty Gummies.

For just $11.87 on Amazon, you can snag the most popular gummies out there that are filled with biotin and essential vitamins. Your mom will thank you, and so will her hair and nails.

OLLY Undeniable Beauty Gummy, For Hair, Skin, Nails, Biotin, Vitamin C, Keratin, Chewable Suppl… List Price: $13.50 Price: $12.49 ($0.21 / Count) You Save: $1.01 (7%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Check out a few additional options here:

More Mother’s Day gift ideas for 2022

Image source: Amazon

I’ve covered so many great gift ideas in this roundup of Mother’s Day gifts under $25. Even still, some moms are extra tricky to shop for.

If that’s the case with your mom and you’re looking for even more options, I’ve got you covered. You should definitely take a look at Amazon’s For All Moms landing page.

On that page, you’ll find hundreds upon hundreds of fantastic gifts. There are also special sections you can check out. Here are some examples:

Needless to say, there’s plenty more where that came from. Head over to the For All Moms Mother’s Day 2022 gift guide and browse around.

