10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $4 smart plugs, $16 sonic toothbrush, Fire Sticks, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
There are so many amazing Amazon deals available on Saturday, March 12, 2022, that you might not know where to start. Luckily for you, we dug through all those deep discounts for you. From best-selling Alexa smart plugs for $4 each to a top-rated sonic toothbrush for just $16.14, we’ve got some fantastic bargains for you to check out.
Plus, Amazon is hosting a massive sale on Fire TV Sticks and more. Prices start at just $19.99!
The BGR Deals team went through all the deals we could find today and came up with 10 of our favorites. You’ll find them all down below, along with some bonus deals for you. Also, you can see even more amazing daily deals on Amazon’s special deals page.
Esicoo Smart Plugs with Alexa & Google (4-Pack)
Saturday’s 10 best deals
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on Double Wood Dietary Supplements with tens of thousands of 5-star reviews, on Saturday only
- Esicoo Wi-Fi smart plugs with Alexa & Google are somehow on sale for just $4.03 each when you buy a 4-pack — this deal will definitely sell out
- Also, #1 best-selling TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are down to $5.99 each for the first time ever
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling black KN95 masks with 12,000+ 5-star reviews are down to just $0.42 each, the lowest price ever
- Also of note, Siemens’ CLINITEST Rapid Covid-19 home test kits are on sale for $7.50 per test
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe are back down to just $189.99 instead of $249
- Additionally, AirPods 2 are on sale for $109.99, AirPods 3 are $169 and AirPods Max have a $70 discount if you hurry
- Incredibly, you can get awesome Sony wired noise cancelling headphones for just $38
- Sony wireless noise cancelling headphones have deep discounts at Amazon, too
- The #1 best-selling 23andMe DNA test kit is on sale for $119 instead of $150
- Score a top-rated 7am2m sonic rechargeable toothbrush for just $16.14
- This is a Lightning deal, so you better hurry!
- Amazon’s beloved Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $29.99, the best price of 2022 so far!
- Also, the Fire TV Stick Lite is down to just $19.99
- Want a Fire TV Stick 4K combined with an Echo Dot for hands-free Alexa? The Fire TV Cube is down to $69.99 instead of $120
- There are SO MANY more Fire TV deals available today — see them all right here
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows of all time on Amazon. They have 118,000 5-star ratings, and today they’re on sale for $16 each!
- Also, get a set of super-popular Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 88,000 5-star reviews for just $19.99 thanks to a 50% coupon
- Get the Roomba 692 robot vacuum with Alexa and Google for only $179 instead of $300
Check out all of these incredible daily deals down below.Smart Plug Amysen - A Certified & Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) List Price:$26.97 Price:$16.12 You Save:$10.85 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 40 PCs, Black KN95 Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask, for Men, Women, Health… List Price:$40.99 Price:$16.99 ($0.42 / Count) You Save:$24.00 (59%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$38.00 You Save:$211.00 (85%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Sony MDRZX110NC Noise Cancelling Headphones, Black List Price:$48.00 Price:$38.00 You Save:$10.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 7AM2M Sonic Electric Toothbrush for Adults and Kids, with 6 Brush Heads, 5 Modes with 2 Minutes… List Price:$18.99 Price:$16.14 You Save:$2.85 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 23andMe Health Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions, Carrier Sta… List Price:$149.00 Price:$119.00 ($119.00 / Count) You Save:$30.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$33.59 You Save:$16.40 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price:$299.99 Price:$179.00 You Save:$120.99 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Magnesium L Threonate Capsules (Magtein) – High Absorption Supplement – Bioavailable Form for H… List Price:$30.70 Price:$23.95 You Save:$6.75 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.