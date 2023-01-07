Click to Skip Ad
10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $20 Amazon credit, $50 off Apple Watch, $4 smart plugs, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Jan 7th, 2023 7:58AM EST
Image: BGR

Today’s top deals on Saturday include some fan favorites with deep discounts. The Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra are both on sale with discounts of up to $50 off. Also, best-selling Wi-Fi smart plugs are down to only $3.89 each. On top of that, a special Amazon offer gets you a $20 bonus credit just for buying household essentials you already need.

Here, the experienced shopping experts at BGR Deals will show you our 10 favorite deals of the day. Plus, we’ve included a few bonus deals you won’t want to miss.

Buy $80, Get a $20 Credit (Code PGSTOCKUP)
Buy $80, Get a $20 Credit (Code PGSTOCKUP) Spend $80, Get $20 See Pricing
Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home…
Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home… Only $3.89 Each See Pricing
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44mm] Smart Wat…
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44mm] Smart Wat… $259 ($20 Off) See Pricing
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Sm…
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Sm… $379 ($50 Off) See Pricing

Check out all of today’s best deals down below.

Today’s top deals

Below, you’ll find some more info on our expert picks for the top 10 deals of the day today.

