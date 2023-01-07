10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $20 Amazon credit, $50 off Apple Watch, $4 smart plugs, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Today’s top deals on Saturday include some fan favorites with deep discounts. The Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra are both on sale with discounts of up to $50 off. Also, best-selling Wi-Fi smart plugs are down to only $3.89 each. On top of that, a special Amazon offer gets you a $20 bonus credit just for buying household essentials you already need.
Here, the experienced shopping experts at BGR Deals will show you our 10 favorite deals of the day. Plus, we’ve included a few bonus deals you won’t want to miss.
Check out all of today’s best deals down below.
Today’s top deals
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on popular ABOUNT TV wall mounts, with 23 different models on sale
- #1 best-selling Amysen smart plugs with Alexa & Google are down to just $3.89 each, which is even cheaper than they were on Black Friday
- Amazon is offering a $20 bonus credit when you spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials. Eligible brands include Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Pampers, Crest, Downy, Vicks, Gain, Always, Oral-B, and more. (Use the coupon code PGSTOCKUP at checkout.)
- BONUS DEAL: Eligible shoppers can still get an $8 bonus credit if they buy a $40+ Amazon gift card
- Find more deals like these in our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals
- The Fire TV Stick 4K is $24.99 with the coupon code UP4K23 — that’s a 50% discount and it matches the lowest price ever
- Save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 8
- BONUS DEALS: Apple Watch SE 2 is $20 off and the Apple Watch Ultra has a $50 discount
- Amazon has the Echo Dot 3 on sale for only $24.99, or upgrade to the Echo Dot 5 with 6 months of free Amazon Music Unlimited for $34.99
- BONUS DEAL: Pick up an Echo Dot for just $0.99 with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited
- BONUS DEALS: Learn more about this great deal in our guide on the best Echo Dot deals
- Save $200 on the hot new M2 MacBook Air
- BONUS DEAL: Get the M1 MacBook Air for just $899 before it sells out
- BONUS DEALS: Visit our guide on the best laptop deals to find other popular notebook computers on sale
- The compact CHEFMAN compact air fryer is on sale for $39.95
- Fitbit deals start at $39.95 right now
- Anker Soundcore Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones are top-rated ANC headphones on sale for just $44.99
Below, you’ll find some more info on our expert picks for the top 10 deals of the day today.Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80, Get $20! Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $24.99 with code UP4K23 Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $39.99 $24.99 Save up to 38% Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) $19.97 $15.55 ($3.89 each) Save up to 15% Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight… $529.00 $479.00 Save up to 9% CHEFMAN Small, Compact Air Fryer Healthy Cooking, 2 Qt, Nonstick, User Friendly and Adjustable… $49.99 $39.96 Save up to 20% Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch with Daily Readiness, GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, 40+ Exercise Mode… $229.95 $179.95 Save up to 22% Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Over Ear Bluetooth… $59.99 $44.99 Save up to 25% Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD… $1,499.00 $1,299.99 Save up to 13% USX MOUNT Full Motion TV Mount, Swivel Articulating Tilt TV Wall Mount for 26-55" LED, OLED, 4K… $35.99 $23.99 Save up to 33%