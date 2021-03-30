If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The missing link between your TV and true hands-free Alexa voice control is finally here and it’s called the Fire TV Blaster. This awesome Amazon gadget can be used alongside any modern Fire TV gadget to all hands-free Alexa voice control to any TV model out there. It’s already a terrific bargain at $35, but right now it’s back down to the same all-time low price we saw at Amazon during Black Friday last year.

Get one this week at Amazon you’ll only pay $19.99, which is truly a steal!

You would be hard-pressed to find a better value right now than Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite or the upgraded Fire TV Stick 4K if you’re shopping for a new streaming media player. They’re already terrific values at their respective full retail prices, but Amazon is offering a limited-time deal that slashes the latter to $39.99. That’s a great price for Amazon’s most powerful streaming dongle ever.

Where the Fire TV Stick Lite is concerned, you might be wondering what the difference is between the Fire TV Stick Lite and the “normal” Fire TV Stick. It’s simple: The dongles are actually exactly the same, but the remote that comes with the Lite version doesn’t have extra buttons to control the volume and power on your TV. Of course, who cares about those buttons when you should be using your voice to control your TV anyway?!

The awesome Fire TV Blaster is an Amazon accessory that so many people have never heard of. It retails for just $35 and it lets you control your television using nothing but Alexa commands. It’s used alongside a Fire TV device and any Echo speaker you already have (or an Alexa smart speaker from another brand, of course), giving you hands-free control over your Fire Stick and your TV. Remotes are so 2018!

There’s no question that the Fire TV Blaster is an awesome accessory to have, and it’s definitely a bargain at $35. Grab one right now at Amazon, however, and it’ll only set you back $19.99! That matches the all-time low price and it likely won’t be around for much longer, so hurry up and grab one at a discount while you still can.

Here are Amazon’s bullet points from the product listing:

Requires Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen and later) with Alexa Voice Remote, Fire TV Stick 4K, or Fire TV (3rd Gen) and any Echo smart speaker or smart display.

‘Alexa, turn on the TV.’ — Fire TV Blaster lets you use your voice to easily turn your TV on or off—even from across the room.

‘Alexa, turn up volume on soundbar.’ — Turn up the volume or mute your compatible TV or soundbar.

‘Alexa, switch to HDMI1.’ — Get to your content faster by using your voice to switch between HDMI inputs on your compatible TVs. You can also easily switch to cable or satellite—just say, ‘Alexa, switch to cable/satellite.’

