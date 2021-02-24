If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Chamberlain MyQ smart garage door opener has been one of our readers’ favorite smart home gadgets for years.

It retails for just $40, which is definitely a steal.

Right now, you can score a MyQ for just $26.98 from Amazon — plus there's also a special promo available that pays you $40 back!



The MyQ smart garage door opener cost $100 when it was first released… and it was worth every cent.

This awesome device installs in under 20 minutes and lets you open and close your garage door using your smartphone or even just your voice, thanks to Alexa support. Whether you never want to wonder again if you remembered to close your garage door as you rushed to work or you’re just sick and tired of dealing with that annoying keypad that never seems to work on the first try, the MyQ is an awesome purchase.

It also works with Amazon’s Key service for in-garage deliveries, and you can get a $40 Amazon credit if you enter the promo code KEY40 when placing your first Amazon Key order.

Chamberlain’s MyQ smart garage door opener is back in stock right now and it’s down to the same $26.98 price that it cost during Cyber Week last year. But if you also take advantage of that Amazon Key promotion, you’ll pretty much end up getting a free MyQ from Amazon and you’ll net $13!

Here are the main bullet points from the Amazon listing:

New free in-garage delivery with key by amazon available in select areas (check eligibility at amazon.com/keypromo). Prime members can opt-in with the myQ smart garage hub to get Amazon packages securely delivered right inside their garage, simply link your myQ account in the Key app

Smartphone control: Control, secure and monitor your garage door from anywhere and receive real-time notifications when your garage door is opening or closing.

Universal: Works with all major brands of garage door openers manufactured after 1993 that have standard safety sensors.

New design: Compact modern design with a white finish that blends in with ceilings, walls, and garage doors. The new mounting plate simplifies installation.

Improved setup: Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) integration makes setup easier than ever. Download the myQ app and follow the in-app instructions to get set up in minutes.

Guest access: Securely invite up to three people to control your garage with the myQ Guest Feature. (Note: this is not intended for guests under the age of 16.)

Control two garage doors: Add the ability to monitor, open and close a second garage door with an additional garage door sensor (SKU: MYQ-G0402, sold separately).

Requirements needed to start: a router with 2.4 gigahertz Wi-Fi frequency, a router with 802.11 B/G/N, a router within 50 ft. of the Smart Garage Control (more details in PDF user manual). Must have a sectional garage door. Product certified for use in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Smart Collaboration: Linking your myQ account to Google Assistant and IFTTT is free for a limited time. No credit card required.

