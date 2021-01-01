If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Purell hand sanitizer is still impossible to find in many stores, but Amazon has plenty in stock right now at the lowest prices we’ve seen since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The best-selling deal among our readers gets you a 12-pack of 8oz Purell pump bottles for about $45, and you can shave off another 15% with Subscribe & Save.

Anyone looking for popular hand sanitizers other than Purell will find several top-selling options in stock.

The fact that Purell is back in stock at Amazon right now is surprising enough when you consider how difficult it is to find in many stores across the country. But what’s even more surprising is the fact that it’s back in stock at the lowest prices we’ve seen since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. This is a huge deal since soaring coronavirus cases and grocery hoarding have left many essentials hard to find. Amazon also has best-selling Powecom KN95 masks and AccuMed cup style face masks in stock for anyone who needs to replenish his or her supply.

Getting back to sanitizer, the best Purell deal is on Amazon right now gets you a 12-pack of 8oz Purell pump bottles for just $45 and change. That’s already a steal, but there’s a Subscribe & Save coupon that slashes off another 15% (remember, you can cancel your subscription after your order arrives if you want to). Purell 1-liter bottles and Purell travel bottles are also in stock, plus 4-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles are available for just $24 if you don’t want a 12-pack at a deep discount for some reason.

If you’re willing to check out hand sanitizer aside from Purell, you can find five great options in this roundup that offer plenty of bang for your buck. As a matter of fact, all five of these popular hand sanitizers are even stronger than Purell thanks to an alcohol content that exceeds the 70% you’ll find in Purell. That’s not to say they work any better or worse than Purell when it comes to killing germs, but we’ve heard from plenty of people who want hand sanitizer with the highest alcohol content they can find.

The best-selling Purell alternatives on Amazon right now are SupplyAID 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Gel with a huge discount and Chemical Guys EightyAID Sanitizer. You’ll also find Clorox hand sanitizer on the list below — most people didn’t even know that Clorox makes hand sanitizer!

