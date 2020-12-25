If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s Black Friday sale on AirPods Pro was so good that they sold out and haven’t been available with Prime delivery ever since.

Now, for the first time in a month, they’re finally back in stock and ready for immediate delivery — plus they still have a huge $50 discount!

Other AirPods models are on sale as well right now, with discounts up to $40.

Whether there’s a huge sales event going on like Black Friday or it’s just a regular old day, you’ll find AirPods on sale with some kind of discount at Amazon. It would’ve been crazy to imagine Apple’s most popular accessories on sale with any discount even a few short years ago. But now that Apple partners with Amazon to sell its products, discounts are no surprise to anyone anymore. Needless to say, however, some discounts on Apple products are more exciting than others.

AirPods Pro retail for $249 if you buy them from Apple — the company even still charged that regular retail price ahead of the holidays. They’re worth every penny, mind you, by why pay so much when Amazon always has them on sale at a discount? You’ll often find AirPods Pro discounted to $219 at Amazon, which is a solid $30 in savings. Then, on rare occasions like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, they might get an even bigger discount.

Or, say, like right now!

After selling out on Black Friday 2020, brand new AirPods Pro are FINALLY back in stock once again at Amazon for just $199. That’s an amazing price and a huge $50 discount compared to buying them at an Apple store! Delivery times have had huge delays ever since Black Friday, but now you’re finally able to order AirPods Pro for immediate delivery.

Apple’s other AirPods models are discounted now as well at Amazon, but they don’t have the same huge $50 discount you’ll find on the Pro model. Also of note, the Sony WF1000XM3 noise cancelling earbuds are as good or arguably even better than Apple’s AirPods Pro, and Amazon has an even deeper discount right now that slashes them to a new all-time low price of just $158!

AirPods Pro

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water-resistant

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$50.00 (20%)

Sony WF1000XM3

Digital noise canceling: Industry leading anc lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience. Phone call: A built-in mic enables you to take hands-free calls

24bit Audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality

Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90min of play time)

Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with… List Price:$229.99 Price:$158.00 You Save:$71.99 (31%)

AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case

Universal fit that’s comfortable all day

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$159.98 You Save:$39.02 (20%)

AirPods 2

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$124.99 You Save:$34.01 (21%)

