The Sonos Playbar has a retail price of $800 and it’s worth every penny.

Amazon is selling this fantastic soundbar for $740 now that the newer Sonos Arc is available, but you should definitely skip that sale.

Instead, you can take advantage of a separate Amazon deal that slashes the $840 Sonos Playbar Bundle with Wall Mount Kit to less than $670!

Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find the Sonos Playbar listed for $739.99. That’s not cheap by any means, but it’s a pretty solid price for this $800 Sonos model that delivers sound quality that will blow you away. Nine amplified internal speakers combine to create a home theater experience that sounds incredible, and a special tuning feature lets the Playbar adapt to project sound perfectly in any room.

As good as that deal is, however, there’s an even better sale you can find right now at Amazon if you hurry.

The Playbar might’ve been replaced by the Sonos Arc, but we’ve tried both and we can assure you that the Playbar still holds its own and then some. Either model will be a terrific addition to your home entertainment setup, but we definitely recommend the Playbar over the Arc at the moment. Why? Because one of the best deals we’ve ever seen is available right now at Amazon.

Sonos’s Playbar retails for $800 and as we mentioned above, it can be had for $739.99 at Amazon. Don’t buy it from that listing, however, because there’s a bundle available right now with an even better price! Amazon has the Sonos Playbar Bundle with Wall Mount Kit in stock from two different sellers and they’re both priced at under $670. The Playbar retails for $800, as we noted, and the wall mount costs an extra $40. That means you’re saving more than $170 on an $840 value!

There’s a good chance this deal will be gone for good once it sells out, so take advantage while you still can.

Here are the bullet points from the Sonos Playbar page at Amazon:

The mountable soundbar for TV, movies, music, and more

Enjoy crisp dialogue and impressive bass from wall to wall with Playbar. Control it with the Sonos app, your remote, and more

Whether you mount it on the wall or place it below your TV on a stand or console, Playbar automatically tunes itself for the best possible sound

Playbar was specially tuned by Oscar-winning sound engineers to emphasize the sound of the human voice so you can always follow the story

Easily connect Sonos speakers in different rooms over WiFi to create a home sound system that brings every room and everyone together

Full-Theater Sound For Your TV

Wireless Music Streaming over Wifi

Simple TV Set Up, Control With Sonos App

Option to add Sonos Play:1 Speakers for surround sound or Multi-Room Capability

Includes Wall Mount Kit, Optical Cable, and Optional Ethernet Cable

