Everyone thinks of Instant Pots when it comes to kitchen deals ahead of the holidays, and Amazon’s best-selling Instant Pot has a huge discount right now.

Another wildly popular kitchen gadget has a deep discount right now as well, however: The 200 Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker is down to an all-time low of $139.

You’ll save even more on the upgraded Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro, which is on sale for $199 instead of $400.

As recently as a few years ago, the magic of sous vide cooking was known only to people willing to visit overpriced restaurants owned by famous chefs. These days, sous vide cooking has grown quite popular in the restaurant industry and in homes across America. Thanks to the advent of affordable sous vide cookers designed for home use, anyone and everyone can cook up delicious sous vide dishes in the comfort of their own homes.

Anova was one of the first brands to popularize at-home sous vide cooking machines, and it remains one of the top companies in the industry to this day. The best always comes at a price, however, and Anova’s latest models can cost as much as $400. The Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro is worth every penny at that price, of course, thanks to its fantastic feature set and impressive accuracy. Snag one right now on Amazon, however, and you’ll pay an all-time low price of just $199! That’s a truly incredible deal for the best sous vide cooker that Anova has ever made.

You’ll also find a fantastic deal on Amazon for the mid-range Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker if you don’t want to spend quite that much money. This best-seller retails for $200 and that’s how much you’ll pay at most retailers right now, but Amazon has slashed the price to just $139 for a limited time. That’s about what you would expect to pay for an entry-level sous vide cooker from a no-name brand, which is pretty crazy when you consider that Anova is the best in the business.

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker – $139

PERFECT RESULTS EVERY TIME: Never over or undercook your food again. The Anova Precision Cooker sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu. Use the Anova App to access thousands of free recipes and monitor your cook from anywhere via your smartphone.

WHAT TO COOK: Sous vide cooking guarantees the perfect level of doneness for nearly any food of your choosing. Chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more are all ideal candidates for sous vide circulation. The ability to lock in flavor and moisture during the cooking process results in texture and taste that is second to none. Temperature Accuracy is +/- 0.1˚C (0.2˚F)

NEW AND IMPROVED: Now with more power, faster heat-up times, and improved WiFi connection all in a smaller and more durable body, the Anova Precision Cooker is the perfect option for any home chef. It easily attaches to any stockpot or container with a fully adjustable clamp and is water-resistant for when accidents happen in the kitchen.

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro – $199

Our most powerful sous vide: powerful and durable enough to meet the demands of a restaurant kitchen, yet compact enough for the home chef, The Anova precision cooker Pro is the most substantial sous vide Circulator in our lineup. The Pro is able to heat up to 100L of water when in a covered container, and run for a minimum of 10, 000 hours straight without shutting down. Constructed with stainless steel, the Anova Pro is drop tested and IPX-7 rated; drop the device on the floor or dunk it underwater, and you can keep on cooking No problem

Easy to use: simply attach the precision cooker to your own pot or container, fill the pot or container with water, add your food in a sealed bag, and cook manually with the built-in controls or with the Anova app

Customer experience: designed in San Francisco, CA. Anova delivers thousands of sous vide recipes for free in the Anova app, created for cooks of every skill level by award-winning chefs and home cooks alike

