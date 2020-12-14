If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s Roomba deals were terrific during Black Friday and Cyber Week, and some of those deals are even still available now.

Interestingly, Amazon saved its best Roomba deal of 2020 for this week.

iRobot’s self-emptying Roomba i7+ is on sale for $599, but the Roomba i6+ robot vacuum is the exact same thing and it’s now down to $549.99 for the first time ever.

Black Friday and Cyber Week brought some absolutely incredible Roomba deals this year. What’s more, some of the best-selling deals are still available right now.

iRobot’s Roomba 675 was one of the best-selling robot vacuums we’ve covered during the pre-holiday shopping season this year, though we have good news and bad news on that front. The good news is that it’s still discounted at Amazon and it’s nearly as cheap as it was on Black Friday. But the bad news is new orders are going to take a long time to ship. Of course, the much bigger news during Cyber Week was that the $1,000 self-emptying Roomba i7+ robot vacuum that everyone wants so badly dropped from $1,000 to $599, a new all-time low price.

That huge $401 discount on the i7+ is still available right now at Amazon, which is big news with Christmas right around the corner. That said, we definitely DO NOT recommend that you take advantage of this outstanding deal.

Why would we advise against getting one of our favorite robot vacuums of all time at its best price ever? As it happens, the Roomba i6+ robot vacuum is on sale for even less — just $549.99. Most people are unclear on what the i6+ is and how it compares to the i7+, but it’s actually quite simple: they’re exactly the same. That’s right, the Roomba i6+ is an Amazon-specific SKU, but it’s the exact same model as the i7+. with that in mind, why would you spend another $50 on the i7+?

Here are the bullet points from the Amazon listing:

UPGRADE TO A SMARTER CLEAN – The i6+ introduces an exclusive upgrade to imprint Smart Mapping so that your robot can learn your home to unleash powerful cleaning when, where, and how you want to attack messes in the moment.

CLEANS UP AFTER YOU, AND ITSELF – Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the CLEAN BASE Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i6+ to empty itself for up to 60 days. AllergenLock Bags capture and trap 99% of pollen and mold.

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE & POWERFUL PICK-UP – Pulls in stubborn dirt & messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System & 10X the Power-Lifting Suction. Control how you clean with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant

GUIDED BY SERIOUS SMARTS – Intelligently maps & cleans an entire level of your home. Patented iAdapt technology with vSLAM navigation actively captures thousands of precise measurements each millisecond to optimize coverage.

LEARNS YOUR LIFE LISTENS TO YOUR VOICE – Learns your cleaning habits to offer up personalized schedules, while Google Assistant & Alexa allow you to start cleaning with just the sound of your voice.

IDEAL FOR HOMES WITH PETS – Unique Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes don’t get tangled with pet hair. Brushes adjust & flex to stay in constant contact with carpets & hard floors. High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat & dog allergens.

THE DREAM TEAM OF CLEAN – With Imprint Link Technology, the Roomba i6+ robot vacuum & Braava jet m6 robot mop team up to vacuum then mop automatically in perfect sequence.

