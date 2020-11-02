If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday 2020 came early over at Amazon, where more than 40 different Amazon devices and bundles are currently on sale at all-time low prices.

Fire TV Sticks start at just $17.99 and you can get an Echo Dot for $1 more, but the best deals are on Amazon’s various device bundles.

The hottest bundle deal right now gets you an Echo Show 5 and a Blink Mini home camera for just $49.99 instead of $125, but it looks like this sale will sell out soon.

Head over to this special Amazon page right now and you’ll find more than 40 different Amazon devices and bundles on sale at all-time low prices. That’s right — Black Friday is here early in 2020! Amazon’s beloved Fire TV Sticks start at just $17.99 in this crazy sale and you can score an Echo Dot for just $1 more. If you really want to save as much as possible on perfect holiday gifts for you or anyone on your list, however, you’ll definitely want to check out two bundle deals in partcular.

The first and most popular one among our readers is the sale that gets you an Echo Show 5 and a Blink Mini camera for just $49.99. That’s a $125 value, so you’re saving a whopping 60% on this bundle! Get them for yourself or split them up and you’ve got two people covered on your holiday shopping list. Either way, you’ll need to move quickly because shipping estimates are already slipping and this deal could sell out at any time.

Another fantastic bundle deal that’s on the verge of selling out is the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5 bundle. Normally priced at $290, these two devices are peas in a pod since the Echo Show 5 can show you who’s at your door when they ring the bell. Grab this bundle before it sells out and you’ll only spend $149.99!

Alexa can show you more – Compact 5.5” smart display ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family.

Watch movies, news, and TV shows. Listen to songs, radio stations, and audiobooks.

Voice control compatible devices or manage them using the display.

1080p HD video doorbell with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC.

An upgrade from the original Ring Video Doorbell 2, enjoy improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and dual-band (2.4 or 5.0 GHz) wifi connectivity.

Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors.

