If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Somehow, someway, Nintendo Switch consoles are back in stock right now at Amazon for $299.99 instead of the gouged prices we’ve been seeing since the coronavirus pandemic began.

That’s the good news — the bad news is shipping times are already slipping and they’ll likely sell out soon.

You’ll also find plenty of Nintendo Switch game digital download codes available, and the Ring Fit Adventure is back in stock as well.

Yesterday, we told BGR Deals readers about a pretty shocking development over at Amazon. For the first time in many months, Nintendo Switch consoles sold directly by Amazon appeared back in stock on the site! Why does it matter that they’re sold directly by Amazon instead of a third-party seller? Well, the answer is saddening but simple. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Nintendo Switch consoles have been very difficult to find in stock anywhere. Shady third-party sellers on Amazon have been taking advantage of the situation by price-gouging consoles and charging astronomical prices. At one point, these disgusting Amazon sellers were charging as much as $500 or $600 for a simple Nintendo Switch console. It’s despicable, but unfortunately it also doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

Nintendo Switch consoles sold directly by Amazon are obviously not price-gouged. If Amazon is going to sell Purell hand sanitizer at the lowest prices on the internet in the middle of a pandemic, you can be sure it’s not going to gouge Switch consoles.

When we told our readers on Wednesday that the Switch was back in stock at Amazon at the regular $299.99 price, they rushed over to Amazon by the hundreds to take advantage. After all, there’s no telling if or when another opportunity like this will arise. If you missed out yesterday though, we have good news and bad news. The good news is that the Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con is still in stock right now over at Amazon, and it’s still listed at the normal $299.99 price instead of being gouged. The bad news is that shipping estimates have already slipped back by a week.

That’s actually not a very long wait at all for the greatest video game console of this generation, but it also means that shipping times will likely slip back even further in the coming days. Don’t miss out on what could be your last chance to get a switch on Amazon before the holidays!

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con - HAC-001(-01) $299.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Also of note, you can and should load up on Nintendo Switch games whether or not you already own a console. There are even a bunch of top titles that are discounted right now at Amazon. First, check out all of the Nintendo Switch game digital downloads that are available so you can start playing immediately:

Nintendo Switch Games - Digital Download Codes $14.99 - $59.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

If you don’t mind waiting for them to be delivered, there are also plenty of Nintendo Switch game carts in stock:

Nintendo Switch Games $14.99 - $59.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

And of course, don’t forget about the awesome new Nintendo Switch Ring Fit Adventure!

Ring Fit Adventure - Nintendo Switch $79.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Last but not least, you can still grab a Nintendo Switch Lite console once the regular consoles inevitably sell out:

Nintendo Switch Lite - Turquoise $199.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.