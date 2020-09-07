If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Remember the AirPower wireless charger that Apple unveiled back in 2017? Well, it would have been the ultimate wireless charging solution for Apple fans if it didn’t end up being vaporware.

If you have multiple Apple devices and wire the AirPower was real, you’re going to love the new Pitaka Air Omni 6-in-1 Multi-Functional Wireless Charging Station.

This awesome new accessory can fill the void left by Apple’s failure, featuring wireless charging support for iPhones, AirPods, and the Apple Watch, plus wired charging options for up to three more devices.

Back in September 2017, Apple unveiled a new accessory called the AirPower — and people loved it so much that they went nuts. The idea was fantastic, and there’s no question that having a single wireless charging pad capable of handling all your devices at once would’ve been great. Sadly, AirPower turned out to be vaporware since Apple never actually released it. It seems like a lifetime ago, but the disappointment is still fresh to so many Apple lovers out there.

Plenty of other smartphone accessory makers have tried to fill the void left by Apple’s AirPower by offering multi-device wireless chargers of their own, and some aren’t too shabby. None offer the kind of quality that you would get from a premium device maker like Apple though. At least, none until Pitaka came along and released the Air Omni.

If you’re an iPhone user who is somehow unaware, Pitaka is the company behind everyone’s favorite ultra-slim iPhone case. Now, Pitaka has created an awesome new 6-in-1 charging station that can handle all of your devices at once. Where wireless charging is concerned, you’ll find one large zone for your iPhone, a second one for AirPods 2 or AirPods Pro, and a wireless charging disc for the Apple Watch. Then there’s also a stand with a Lightning connector for an iPad or second iPhone, plus two USB ports on the side, one USB-A, and one USB-C. Do you have a newer iPad Pro that doesn’t work with Lightning connectors? No problem: A simple little toggle switches the connector in front of the stand from Lightning to USB-C.

The Pitaka Air Omni is a fantastic charging station that truly covers all the bases. In fact, it’s an Apple fan’s dream come true since the AirPower charging accessory is unfortunately still nowhere to be found three years after its debut. The Air Omni is a must-have device for anyone with multiple Apple devices, and it’s available right now from Amazon.

