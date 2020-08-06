If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Manycoronavirus symptoms are obvious, such as difficulty breathing, a fever, or the sudden losses of taste and smell — but one key symptom is sometimes impossible to detect on your own.



In asymptomatic or presymptomatic coronavirus cases, people often have low blood oxygen saturation without even realizing it.

Pulse oximeters, also known as blood oxygen monitors, are simple devices that can read a person’s blood oxygen saturation in just a few seconds.



Ever since the early days of the novel coronavirus pandemic, we’ve all been told over and over again that there is one symptom in particular that we need to be on the lookout for: a fever. Some places are even doing mandatory temperature checks now that economies have reopened. As it turns out, however, a fever might not be as common a coronavirus symptom as we all thought. As a matter of fact, some studies have suggested that only around half of patients who are infected with COVID-19 get a fever.

It’s certainly startling news in light of how certain experts seemed to be that fevers and COVID-19 went hand in hand. The good news is that there’s something else that might be an even better indicator of a novel coronavirus infection. Since the virus attacks the lungs, people who catch COVID-19 can often tell by checking their blood oxygen saturation. Normal blood oxygen readings are between 95% and 100% according to the Mayo Clinic, but coronavirus patients have been found with readings as low as 50%. The Mayo Clinic says that anything under 90% is considered unhealthy, and even coronavirus patients who are presymptomatic or asymptomatic often have dangerously low blood oxygen levels. That’s what makes it such a good indicator of a possible COVID-19 infection.

