The PS5 console design was unveiled during Sony’s latest PlayStation event, which was focused on the next-gen games for PS4 and PS5.

Sony did not explain the design at the online-only show, choosing to unveil it via a teaser trailer. The company did not say whether the PS5 will be available in other colors either.

A Sony exec said in comments on LinkedIn that the PS5 will be the most “customizable” console the company ever made, without explaining what he meant by that.

Sony finally delivered last week its highly anticipated PlayStation 5 event, which turned out to be the games demo presentation that several reports detailed in the weeks leading to the event. Some rumors said the PS5 design will not be unveiled at the show. Sony pleasantly surprised fans, releasing a full trailer clip at the end of the show that featured the final design of the PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, and the various accessories built for the new console. Sony didn’t explain the unusual design of the console at the event, but it’s clear the Japanese company went in a totally different direction than Microsoft. The Xbox Series X has a simpler, more subtle design than the PS5, and both models have seen their share of online criticism and memes.

What’s interesting about the PS5 is that it’s supposed to be the most “customizable” console Sony ever made. The comment comes direct from a Sony exec, but it’s unclear what that actually means.

Sony hosted a PS5 hardware event a few months ago, which turned out to be a boring YouTube presentation about the specs of the console. In it, Mark Cerny explained the unusual SSD capacity of the console, saying that users will be able to expand the built-in 825GB SSD storage by adding other SSD models that will be compatible with the console. That was the first hint that the PS5 will allow some level of customization.

This brings us to Sony’s PlayStation vice president of UX design Matt MacLaurin, who posted a few comments inside a LinkedIn thread.

The exec teased curious fans that the PS5 could come in an all-black version, per Tom’s Guide. He also added that players will “definitely be seeing some special editions” without expanding the subject. That’s where he said that the PS5 “is also customizable in ways previous gens weren’t.”

That’s undoubtedly a provocative statement to make, but also a very puzzling one. If MacLaurin was only referring to the PS5 design, then his remark might not be that exciting to gamers who don’t care how the console looks and don’t want to change the design in any way. Others will be thrilled to hear they’ll be able to customize the design to their liking. Maybe the plates can be swapped, Tom’s Guide speculates. But Sony is yet to confirm such a feature.

Again, Cerny did say that users will be able to augment SSD storage on the SSD. This implies having some sort of access to the console’s interior. In such a case, one of those white plates may be removed with relative ease.

MacLaurin may have been referring to software customizations as well, which could be even more exciting than design changes. But Sony is yet to show the new user interface of the PS5, and explain ways in which users could customize the experience.