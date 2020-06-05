Apple’s iPhone 12 release will likely be pushed back to October due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The iPhone 12 launch will consist of four brand new models with OLED displays, according to multiple reports.

iPhone 12 specs will include 5G support, better camera technology, and improved Face ID reliability

Without expressly naming Apple, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan all but said that Apple’s iPhone 12 release will be delayed this year. While not exactly earth-shattering news, the source here makes the story far more credible than the slew of previous iPhone 12 release rumors we’ve seen. Note that Broadcom is a longtime Apple supply partner and recently inked an estimated $15 billion dollar contract to supply Apple with wireless components over the next few years.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Tan this week said that the company is adjusting its quarterly revenue forecasts due to a “major product cycle delay” from one of its “large North American mobile phone” clients.

“This year, we do not expect to see this uptick in revenue until our fourth fiscal quarter,” Tan said. “So accordingly, we expect, our wireless revenue in Q3 will be down sequentially.”

Though Apple rarely misses launch windows for new iPhone releases, the coronavirus pandemic this year effectively delayed important aspects of the iPhone design and testing process. As a quick example, the stringent travel restrictions involving China prevented Apple engineers from traveling to the country and inspecting iPhone 12 prototypes. Previous reports have indicated that the entire iPhone 12 development process was pushed back by a full month as a result.

Looking ahead, it stands to reason that Apple will unveil its iPhone 12 lineup in September ahead of a planned launch in October. As we covered earlier in the week, iPhone 12 production is expected to begin in July.

Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup this year will be particularly ambitious with the company expected to release four distinct iPhone models, all with OLED displays and support for 5G connectivity. What’s more, A recent iPhone 12 leak from a few days back provides us with a good approximation for what Apple’s four iPhone 12 models will look like:

Per usual, Apple’s latest and greatest camera technologies — such as a LiDAR sensor and improved optical zoom — will likely be exclusive to the company’s pair of iPhone 12 Pro models. Still, all four of Apple’s new iPhone 12 models will likely see huge improvements in camera performance across the board, including better low-light performance. One unconfirmed rumor suggests that the iPhone 12 may allow users to take video in portrait mode.

Cameras aside, Apple’s 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro models will reportedly boast a 120Hz ProMotion display. Originally introduced on the iPad Pro, the display technology will allow for improved responsiveness and more fluid scrolling. Apple’s non-pro iPhone 12 models, meanwhile, will retain 60Hz displays.

Additional iPhone 12 features to look forward to include a smaller notch, increased battery capacity, and improved Face ID technology that will allow for a wider angle of use.

Lastly, we can look forward to an iPhone 12 design that looks and feels markedly different than recent iPhone models. While the iPhone design language hasn’t changed much at all since the release of the iPhone 6, the iPhone 12 design will reportedly be reminiscent of the iPhone 4 design.