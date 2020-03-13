Sony hasn’t revealed anything new about the PlayStation 5 in several months, even though Microsoft unveiled the Xbox Series X design and main specs via two separate surprise announcements.

But Sony’s Head of PlayStation’s Worldwide Studios did address a key detail about the upcoming console: PS5 games.

Hermen Hulst said that Sony is committed to “strong narrative-driven, single-player games.” And it’s single-player games that will make the PS5’s hardware capabilities truly shine.

The eyes of the gaming world are all on Sony and Microsoft right now, as the companies prepare to release two of the most important gadgets of the year. We’re talking about the PS5 and Xbox Series X, of course, which will hit stores this fall no matter what happens with the novel coronavirus pandemic. There are worries about stock shortages at launch since the outbreak might still impact production, but the consoles should reach stores this holiday season.

At this point, Sony is losing the console launch war with Microsoft because the latter is a couple of steps ahead when it comes to announcements. Microsoft showed the Series X design in December and followed up in mid-February with an almost complete set of specs and features. Sony, meanwhile, has been quiet on both fronts. We have no idea what the PS5 will look like and the console’s official specs are also missing in action. But Sony did just reveal a considerable detail about the PS5, and we nearly missed it.

The new PlayStation needs to check a few key boxes to become an instant success. First of all, it has to be as affordable as possible, given the massive performance expected of it. Secondly, it has to offer decent storage so gamers can fit plenty of next-gen games on it. Thirdly, the console has to be backward compatible so that all PS4 games can be played on the new hardware. And finally, the PS5 has to deliver plenty of new games made specifically for the powerful CPU, GPU, and SSD combo.

Rumors say the PS5 will retail for around $499, which is a great price for a gaming rig of this magnitude. As for storage, the console is rumored to ship with a 1TB SSD inside, which would be more than decent for most people. The backward compatibility feature has been addressed several times, with Sony confirming that it’s a priority for the company. We expect the PS5 to support all PS4 titles, although reports say the console will also run plenty of games made for even older PlayStation generations.

When it comes to exclusive PS5 games, we have no idea what to really expect from Sony and its partners. But Sony’s Head of Worldwide Studios Hermen Hulst opened up on the matter for the PlayStation blog. The exec didn’t reveal any new Sony titles for the PS5, but he did acknowledge that “these are the most exciting times when you develop on a console,” adding that Sony’s studios are “super hard at work.”

Hulst did expound on what he expects from gaming on the next-gen console and beyond, revealing that Sony is committed to “strong narrative-driven, single-player games:”

We’re very committed to dedicated hardware, as we were before. We’re gonna continue to do that. And we’re very committed to quality exclusives. And to strong narrative-driven, single-player games. At the same time, we’re going to be very open to experimentation, to new ideas. Just trying things out to see what works. I think that’s also very much part of the DNA of Worldwide Studios.

Of course, some people will say that focusing on strong single-player games isn’t a huge revelation. It’s what worked for the PS4 too. But in a world where playing multiplayer games across platforms, like the flurry of battle royale titles that give you instant access to fun and action regardless of what device you favor, Sony’s commitment to strong single-player games might be a breath of fresh air.

Not to mention it’s single-player games that will really make the most of the PS5’s massive hardware upgrades. And we already know that’s the case thanks to various testimonials from developers who are already working on PS5 titles. The PS5 will offer much better effects than previous consoles, and it’ll allow studios to create bigger worlds than anything seen before. Not only will these worlds be more detailed than before, but they’ll also load much faster, the developers said.

As you can see in the comment above, Hulst also said that Worldwide Studios is also considering experimental ideas, teasing that surprises might be en route to the PS5. As expected though, he didn’t reveal any PlayStation 5 titles and they will likely remain a secret until Sony is ready to make its big announcements and unveil the console itself.

Image Source: Joeri Mostmans/Shutterstock