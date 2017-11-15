T-Mobile is offering an great deal on the 256GB iPhone 7

If you’re in the market for a new iPhone but aren’t up for forking over $1,000 for the iPhone X, you can rest easy knowing that you have lots of other options. You could of course opt for the iPhone 8 — which starts at $699 — or even pick up the more budget-friendly iPhone SE which retails for little as $349. Now if you’re looking for something in the middle, which is to say a larger-screened iPhone without any of Apple’s more advanced components, the iPhone 7 is likely your best bet. And with the iPhone X and the iPhone 8 now out in stores, there are plenty of attractive iPhone 7 deals to be had.

Case in point: T-Mobile right now is offering an incredible deal on an iPhone 7 with 256GB of storage. If you’re willing to pay for the device in full today, you can pick up Apple’s top of the line iPhone 7 for $600. Notably, that’s about $250 less than what you would have paid for the device just two months ago.

What’s more, the number of color options available include Gold, Jet Black, Silver, Rose Gold, and the (Product) Red model. Incidentally, 256GB versions of the iPhone 7 might soon become hard to find given that Apple quietly killed that specific model after introducing the iPhone X.

T-Mobile’s quick and dirty product description reads:

Phone 7 features a 12MP camera with 4K video and optical image stabilization, a 4.7‑inch Retina HD display with wide color gamut and 3D Touch, A10 Fusion chip for high performance, and great battery life. It’s water and dust resistant, and is compatible with iOS 11—a giant step for iPhone, and a new standard for the world’s most advanced mobile operating system. Device purchase requires a SIM Starter Kit which will be added to your order automatically.

The iPhone 7 remains a solid smartphone, and if you need as much storage as you can handle, this is certainly a deal worth taking advantage of.