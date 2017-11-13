Report: Sprint to give customers free Hulu in attempt to stay relevant

T-Mobile customers get free Netflix. AT&T Unlimited customers get free HBO. So Sprint, according to a new report, will start giving customers something they can’t turn down: Hulu with commercials.

A research note from Wave7 Research, seen by Fierce Wireless, suggests that free Hulu is coming soon. “Sprint is planning to include TV shows from Hulu with its unlimited plans,” the market research firm wrote in a note so subscribers. “Dealers have been told that this is ‘coming soon.’ There will be one subscription per account and it will be described as a $7.99 value.”

Assuming that the report is correct, it means that users will get access to Hulu’s limited-ads tier, which normally costs $7.99 a month. That gets you access to Hulu’s streaming library of movies and TV shows, as well as original content like The Handmaid’s Tale. No commercials, HBO, Showtime, and Cinemax are all available as add-ons.

Freebies are freebies, and existing Sprint customers should be happy about the offer, especially if it applies to existing customers. But it’s going to be a hard sell against T-Mobile and AT&T’s offerings. Netflix’s standard plan, which comes included with multi-line T-Mobile accounts, costs $10.99. HBO is normally around a $15-a-month add-on for most other plans.