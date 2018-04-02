‘Fortnite’ now available for everyone on iOS

Just a couple of weeks after the first wave of invites for the Fortnite beta event on iOS began going out, Epic Games has officially opened the mobile version of the popular shooter up to everyone. In other words, you no longer need to be invited by Epic Games or receive an invite from a friend — just download the game from the App Store, log in to your account and jump in to a 100 player match. All you need is a compatible iOS device to play.

The list of devices that support Fortnite includes the iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPad Mini 4, iPad Air 2, 9.7-inch iPad (2017) and iPad Pro. (Presumably the new 2018 iPad too.) But if you have an iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad Mini 2, iPad Mini 3 or an iPod Touch, you’re out of luck.

Fortnite will eventually make its way to Android as well, but Epic Games didn’t provide any updates on the progress of that version today. All we know is that “Android support is coming within the next few months.” In the meantime, if you want to be alerted when the Android version launches, you can tap “Get Started” on the website.

If you’ve somehow missed out on the bonafide phenomenon that is Fortnite, the iOS version is a great way to dive in for the first time. It’s the exact same game that gamers have been losing their minds over on PC, PS4 and Xbox One over the past few months, just with slightly less spectacular graphics (though they’re still very impressive).