Please be smart and buy these $26 wireless earbuds instead of $159 AirPods

Apple’s AirPods sound fantastic… as long as you don’t mind using silicone tips that have to be removed each and every time your AirPods need to be charged. If you don’t use tips like those, the smooth plastic tips will never stay securely in your ears and sound quality will suffer as a result. Instead of dealing with this hassle, check out the new VAVA MOOV 25 Bluetooth Headphones, which have completely replaced AirPods for us. They sound great, they fit perfectly, they stay in your ears, and they have impressive battery life. Don’t worry, you can thank us later.

Here are some highlights from the product page:

Ergonomic Structure for Wearable Pleasure: Built with craftsmanship and equipped with three different sizes of ear hooks and tips to guarantee a comfortable and secure fit even during work-outs for most people

AptX Enabled, High Quality Audio: Streams amazing sound with aptX high fidelity stereo to provide your ears with an audio feast

Inserted Magnets, Stay Organized: Magnetic backs of the earphones allow them to stay around your neck like a necklace to prevent dangling or loss when you are momentarily not using them

Large Capacity, Long-Lasting Joy: A quick charge of 2 hours fills up the battery, offering 9 hours’ worth of power to save you the trouble of having to charge them constantly

Waterproof Design, Increased Mobility: Feel free to sweat or jog in the light rain thanks to its IPX6 splash proof rated material

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.