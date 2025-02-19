With the iPhone 16e, it looks like Touch ID is dead forever on iPhones

The new iPhone 16e announcement marks an important change for Apple’s iPhone models: Touch ID is dead forever on Apple’s smartphones as the company fully adopts Face ID technology. Touch ID was first introduced 12 years ago on the iPhone 5S.

At the time, Touch ID was as revolutionary as Apple’s introduction of multi-touch technology on the first iPhone. It was fast, impressive—and it worked. Over the years, the company improved this feature by making the sensor faster and more reliable. Eventually, it evolved into new shapes and sizes with the base-model iPad, iPad mini, and iPad Air models.

Still, as Apple never added the Touch ID to the iPhone’s side button, having this technology on the company’s smartphones meant not having an all-display design. As such, iPhone SE users will find upgrading to an all-screen iPhone 16e enticing. In addition, Face ID has become more convenient, as it just takes a glance to unlock your phone.

Over the years, Apple has made Face ID so convenient that even if you’re lying down or have your phone in landscape mode, it’s possible to unlock the device. Wearing glasses or a mask? No problem. Face ID has adapted to nearly every issue.

A few years ago, there were rumors that Apple was testing under-panel Touch ID, but it seems the company eventually scrapped that idea.

At this moment, it’s more likely that a future iPhone might have an under-display Face ID, but it doesn’t seem the company will ever focus on a fingerprint scanner for new models again. The iPhone 16e announcement also marks the end of the classic iPhone design, as we’ll probably never see an iPhone with bezels and a Home button again.

Still, it’s for the best. The iPhone 16e has the best battery of any 6.1-inch iPhone ever made. It also finally brings a bigger display, Apple Intelligence, and a better processor at a more affordable price, even though Apple’s cheapest iPhone is now 40% more expensive.