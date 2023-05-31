Will Apple unveil an M2 Mac Studio during WWDC?

Last year, Apple unveiled the first generation of a new Mac line, the Mac Studio. Way more powerful than a Mac mini – and, to be fair, better and less expensive than an Intel Mac Pro – this machine confused people because Apple had already stated that a Mac Pro with custom silicon was in the works.

With rumors so far saying a new Mac Pro will be unveiled this WWDC, is there room for a new iteration of the Mac Studio? Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said that “several new Macs” are expected during the keynote. Is the Mac Studio one of them? Here’s what we know.

The new Mac Pro won’t be as powerful or unique as people expect

When rumors about the Apple Silicon Mac Pro started, it would have a new design, upgradable parts, and an M2 Extreme chip, which would basically combine four M2 Max processors. However, by the beginning of the year, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said “multiple changes to its features, a significant shift in the company’s plans for high-end processors, and a potential relocation of its manufacturing” delayed Apple’s launch plans for the Mac Pro.

With that in mind, rumors about the most powerful Mac changed dramatically, and now we expect a more “boring” machine. Despite the same design as the 2019 Mac Pro, it is expected to feature the M2 Ultra chip – which is basically the successor of the M1 Ultra chip found on the Mac Studio. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes this Mac Pro will have two SSD storage slots for graphics, media, and networking cards. Unfortunately, it will likely not feature user-upgradeable RAM as it will be tied directly to the M2 Ultra’s motherboard.

That said, this Mac Pro almost looks like an updated version of the Mac Studio but without the redesign. So what about the Mac Studio?

Is the Mac Studio being replaced by the Mac Pro?

At the moment, Apple doesn’t plan to kill the Mac Studio. However, it’s been reported that the company delayed the introduction of a new variant of this machine since it could cannibalize the sales of this upcoming Mac Pro with the M2 Ultra chip, meaning this Mac will only see an update by 2024.

It’s important to note that Apple might have a hard time explaining why the Mac Pro will be the perfect choice for pro customers as it’s rumored to bring a slight bump compared to the 2022 Mac Studio.

Since the Mac Pro is a very expensive machine, what bothers me the most is: what will Apple do by 2024? Will the company introduce a Mac Studio with only an M3 Max chip and forget about the M3 Ultra? Or will it introduce the Mac Pro as rumors believe it will be and take a few more months to introduce a proper computer with a new design and a high-end Extreme processor later?

Whatever the answer, we’ll indeed discover what Apple plans are in less than a week. Then, we’ll know how similar – or different – the Mac Pro is from the Mac Studio and which device you should get if you are one of the most demanding Apple users.