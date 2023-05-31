These are the new Mac models Apple is rumored to launch at WWDC 2023

This WWDC 2023 keynote could be one of the longest presentations Apple has ever made. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, the Cupertino firm could be planning to introduce “several new Macs,” the upcoming mixed-reality headset, and new operating system updates (iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, tvOS 17, and xrOS).

While BGR already gathered the guides regarding the rumored new features for each operating system update, these are the possible new Macs Apple could introduce during this WWDC keynote from the most likely to the less likely – although still possible.

15-inch MacBook Air

A 15-inch MacBook Air is expected to be unveiled during the WWDC 2023 keynote. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman believes Apple could unveil the long-rumored MacBook Air at the event, although this machine was previously rumored to be announced in April.

Rumors so far believe the 15-inch MacBook Air will have the same specs (8-core CPU with four performance cores and four efficiency ones + minimum of 8GB of RAM) as the 13-inch model released last year, besides a larger display and battery. That said, an improved webcam, MagSafe connector, and an industrial design should be available for this Mac.

Apple Silicon Mac Pro

After Apple unveiled the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro in a press release alongside the M2 and M2 Pro Mac mini, the company could be preparing to finally launch the Apple silicon Mac Pro during the WWDC 2023 keynote.

The Mac Pro is expected to feature the same design as its predecessor and the M2 Ultra chip. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says this Mac Pro will have two SSD storage slots for graphics, media, and networking cards. Unfortunately, it will likely not feature user-upgradeable RAM as it will be tied directly to the M2 Ultra’s motherboard.

Although the company usually focuses on software releases, it’s not unusual to see hardware products unveiled. The company could do the same again this year since the last Mac Pro was introduced at a WWDC in 2019.

M3 MacBook Pro

Apple still needs to announce the M2 Ultra processor, but that doesn’t mean the company can’t introduce the entry-level M3 chip. If that’s the case, yet again, we could have the same look as the entry-level MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, but this time with an improved processor.

Interestingly enough, while the entry-level MacBook Pro is usually introduced alongside a new MacBook Air, it’s unlikely that the company will unveil a 15-inch model with the M2 processor and then an M3 model with a 13-inch display. That said, Apple could wait to introduce any M3 Mac and focus on the other two new Macs.

Wrap up

WWDC 2023 is just around the corner. BGR will make sure to bring all the news as soon as we learn about them. Then, we’ll bring extensive coverage on the new Macs, Reality Pro headset, and new operating system updates.