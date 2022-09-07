What if the iPhone 14 Pro is cheaper than we thought?

For months, we’ve taken the iPhone 14 Pro price structure for granted, long before Apple actually announces the iPhone 14 series. That’s because every leak painted the same picture: the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be more expensive than previous Pro generations. Specifically, each model will cost $100 more than before.

But what if those $1,099 and $1,199 price estimates for the base iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max were wrong? A different figure appeared in recent leaks, indicating that the base models might be cheaper than we expected. But they’ll still be pricier than their predecessors.

We’ve already explained that the rumored $100 price hike makes sense because you get a much better display. That means a new notch design, 120Hz refresh rate, and always-on display functionality. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will also feature the A16 Bionic chip paired with 6GB of faster DDR5 RAM.

Additionally, the triple-lens camera on the back will see various significant upgrades, including a new 48-megapixel sensor for the wide-angle lens.

Finally, there’s a slim chance the base iPhone 14 Pro storage will start at 256GB instead of 128GB. Of all these features, a storage bump could be the most significant upgrade over the regular iPhone 14 model. That storage tier alone would help Apple justify a $100 price hike.

But we’ve seen different price estimates for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max more recently. It started with a blog from Korea that said iPhone 14 prices will go in a different direction.

Then, a research note from TrendForce said all iPhone 14 models might be $50 cheaper than we thought. That would give the iPhone 14 Pro a $1,049 price tag. The iPhone 14 Pro Max would cost $1,149 in such a scenario.

Finally, Apple blogger John Gruber has predicted the same $50 price hike for the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Of all these predictions, only TrendForce suggests the iPhone 14 Pro phones will start at 256GB of storage. Without the extra storage, a $50 price increase might be an easier pill to swallow than a $100 price bump.

More Apple coverage: Check out the best Apple deals online right now.