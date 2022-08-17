iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will ‘likely’ get $100 price hikes

Leaks have spoiled virtually everything there is to know about Apple’s iPhone 14 series, but they are still struggling to reach a consensus on the price. Some leaks say that every iPhone 14 model will get a price hike. Others say none of them will. But in recent weeks, more leaks have started to point to Apple only raising the prices of the iPhone 14 Pro models.

In a recent research note from Wedbush Securities, analyst Dan Ives said that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are “likely” to get price hikes:

While the base iPhone will stay at the same price we believe a $100 price increase on the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max is likely in store given component price increases as well as added functionality on this new release.

This lines up with a recent tweet from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. If the prediction is accurate, this is how we expect the iPhone 14 pricing to shake out:

iPhone 14 : $799

: $799 iPhone 14 Plus/Max : $899

: $899 iPhone 14 Pro : $1,099

: $1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,199

Justifying higher prices for the iPhone 14 Pro

Apple presumably expects the updated design and upgraded specifications to justify the higher prices of the iPhone 14 Pro models.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will supposedly dump the notch. In its place will be a pill-shaped cutout and a hole for the Face ID sensors and a selfie camera. Additionally, Apple will make the A16 Bionic chip exclusive to Pro models. They will also reportedly have faster RAM, a better camera, and an always-on display.

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out about Apple’s pricing plans. On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that Apple will host its iPhone 14 launch event on Wednesday, September 7. Apple should announce the release dates and prices of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max on that day.

