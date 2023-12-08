We might finally know when Apple plans to unveil its USB-C Magic Keyboard, Trackpad, and Mouse

When Apple introduced the M3 chip alongside the new iMac and MacBook Pro models, we were confident that a revamped Magic Keyboard, Trackpad, and Mouse would be announced altogether. Although the main change would be the switch from Lightning to USB-C, Apple decided to stick with the old connector and not update its Magic accessories.

According to Weibo leaker Instant Digital (via MacRumors), Apple plans to update the Magic Keyboard, Trackpad, and Mouse in the spring. Why Cupertino decided to wait a few months more instead of releasing them with the new M3 iMac is unclear, but Instant Digital has a good track of leaks.

Despite being wrong about some iOS 17 features and a possible iPad Air release in October, they were right about the iPhone 14 in yellow, Spatial Video coming to the iPhone 15 Pro, and even claiming the regular iPhone 15 models would have a frosted back glass.

That said, we also don’t know if Apple could be planning another major change for its Magic accessories, which have had the same design for quite a while now. One long-requested feature is for Apple to change the charging port of the Magic Mouse from the bottom to somewhere else, as it becomes inutilized.

Besides this report suggesting Apple might be planning to update the Magic Keyboard, Trackpad, and Mouse, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman thinks Apple will hold a spring event to announce new iPad Pro, iPad Air, and MacBook Air models. The journalist said Apple will unveil two sizes for each of these products.

Apple will likely add the M3 chip for the iPad Pro and MacBook Air, while the iPad Air might be powered with the M2 chip.

Lastly, Apple might take advantage of this spring event to finally release the Apple Vision Pro – although the company could be planning something entirely different for this mixed-reality headset.

BGR will keep following the latest rumors about future Apple products. Fortunately, 2024 already seems pretty packed.