The year is almost over, and Apple’s product roadmap for the first half of 2024 basically just leaked. According to a new report by Bloomberg, Apple is readying new iPad Pro, iPad Air, M3 MacBook Air models, and new accessories for the coming months.

Mark Gurman says Apple is planning two sizes of iPad Pro, two sizes of iPad Air, M3 MacBook Air in new colors, and Magic Mouse and Apple Pencil accessories. We already heard about these products before, but the journalist offers a few tidbits and timeframes for their releases.

iPad Pro: Expected to launch by the end of March, alongside iPadOS 17.4, this tablet is expected to get an OLED display as the main change – in addition to the M3 processor.

iPad Air: Expected to be released alongside the new iPad Pro, the main change will be the addition of a 12.9-inch model to the lineup. Apple will likely add the M2 chip for this tablet, as the M3 will now be exclusive to the Pro model.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil: Gurman says that Apple will improve the Magic Keyboard by making the iPad look more like a laptop thanks to its sturdier frame with aluminum. A new Apple Pencil is also expected to get a new model, marking the third generation of this product.

M3 MacBook Air: Apple could announce new M3 MacBook Air models in January or February – although their sales could start in March. Cupertino is readying an update to these MacBooks for both 13-inch and 15-inch models.

Gurman says Apple could prepare a March event to announce all of these products. In addition, the company has the new Apple Vision Pro to be released in the United States. So far, Apple says this product will launch in “early 2024,” and all of those products, it seems, are also expected to launch early next year.

BGR will keep following the latest rumors on Apple’s new products.