watchOS 9.0.2 fixes Spotify interruptions, Apple Watch Series 8 bugs, more

Alongside iOS 16.0.3, Apple is making available watchOS 9.0.2. This update for the Apple Watch fixes bugs related to Spotify, the recently-launched Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra, and some other errors users were experiencing with the release of watchOS 9.

According to the Apple Watch’s release notes, watchOS 9.0.2 fixes the following bugs:

Interruptions to streaming audio on Spotify;

Snooze alarm notifications continue after the alarm is deleted for AssistiveTouch users;

Incomplete syncing of Wallet and Fitness data for newly paired Apple Watch;

Audio from the microphone was interrupted for some Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra users.

watchOS 9.0.2 is now available to all Apple Watch users with the Apple Watch Series 4 and later.

Besides this update, Apple is readying watchOS 9.1, for which the company does not provide any release notes, even with the operating system on beta 4.

For iOS 16.1, on the other hand, Apple is planning to bring the following features: