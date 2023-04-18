watchOS 10 leak reveals redesigned Apple Watch home screen with folders

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The anonymous tipster that accurately shared certain details about the Dynamic Island before the iPhone 14 Pro launch is back with new information regarding watchOS 10. After revealing a few expected features for iOS 17, they have shared a major leak regarding the upcoming Apple Watch operating system.

According to Twitter user analyst941, Apple will redesign the Home Screen layout/grid for the Apple Watch. They say they are unsure if the Cupertino firm is going all in with this redesign or if it’s a third option for the current designs users can choose from.

In a render, the tipster shows what the new Home Screen could look like in watchOS 10. The Apple Watch could feature a grid of three apps in a row. Interestingly enough, they say Apple plans to make watchOS 10 “much easier to use” by making it more familiar to iOS by including folders.

Although there aren’t as many apps for Apple Watch as for the iPhone, some users may prefer to store specific apps in folders, such as workout applications, health applications, Find My applications, etc. Another tidbit for watchOS 10 is that Apple is expected to bring the Health app for the Apple Watch.

Although Apple has always praised the Apple Watch for being made for small interactions, it seems the company wants to give watchOS 10 users more data on their wrists. And with the new Apple Watch Ultra, it makes sense if Apple wants to take advantage of a larger display to show more information.

watchOS 10 will be announced alongside iOS 17 during the WWDC 2023 keynote on June 5. Apple is also expected to unveil its long-rumored Mixed Reality headset, new Mac models, such as the Apple silicon Mac Pro and 15-inch MacBook Air, and more.

