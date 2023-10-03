watchOS 10.1 beta 2 enables Double Tap gesture for Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2

After watchOS 10.1 beta 1 only added NameDrop support between Apple Watch and iPhone, beta 2 of this upcoming operating system version brings the main feature of Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2: Double Tap.

Here’s how Apple explains the Double Tap feature:

“Users can easily control the Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 using just one hand and without touching the display by tapping the index finger and thumb of their watch hand together twice to quickly and conveniently perform many of the most common actions on the Watch. The faster Neural Engine enables this new double tap gesture, which processes data from the accelerometer, gyroscope, and optical heart sensor with a new machine learning algorithm.”

This new gesture, although very similar to what is available with older Apple Watches under accessibility settings, is completely built-in into the system, making this function more reliable and without wasting battery.

For review purposes, Apple borrowed the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 for journalists with a beta version of the system so they could test the new Double Tap feature. Fortunately, with watchOS 10.1 beta 2 now available, developers can finally try this function at once.

Since Apple promised that the Double Tap feature would be made available as a software update in October, it’s likely that watchOS 10.1 won’t have a long period of beta testing, as this system is expected to be released as late as by the end of the month.

As mentioned above, besides the new Double Tap feature, watchOS 10.1 adds NameDrop support from iPhone to Apple Watch. With that, you can easily share your contact information by approaching your Watch to someone else’s iPhone. This feature is available for Apple Watch Series 6 and later, Apple Watch SE (1st and 2nd generation), and Apple Watch Ultra in this beta.

If we learn more about watchOS 10.1, we’ll make sure to report back.