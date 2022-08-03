Watch the OnePlus 10T launch event live stream right here

OnePlus is hosting its first in-person launch event since before the pandemic this week. On Wednesday, OnePlus will take the stage in Manhattan to unveil the OnePlus 10T. In case you aren’t attending the event, you can still follow along live when the event starts at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET. We’ve embedded the OnePlus 10T event live stream below.

Watch the OnePlus 10T event live stream

In recent weeks, OnePlus has been steadily dispensing details about the new phone. On July 20th, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the OnePlus 10T will feature a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor.

The OnePlus 10 shipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Qualcomm’s newest mobile chip offers improved performance while consuming less power.

Two days later, OnePlus shared the first official details about the phone’s camera. Unlike the OnePlus 10, the 10T will not feature a Hasselblad camera. Instead, the new rear triple camera system on the 10T features a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor, an ultra-wide camera with a 119.9-degree field of view, and a macro camera that lets you zoom in and out.

As for the design, the OnePlus 10T is similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro, but there are several key differences. For instance, the OnePlus 10T will be available in two new colorways: Jade Green and Moonstone Black.

Other changes include a centered selfie camera on the display, super-fast charging, a bigger battery, an improved antenna for gaming, and a smoother curvature from the camera system to the rear glass panel. OnePlus also killed the alert slider.

Finally, OnePlus provided a deep dive into the battery. The OnePlus 10T will feature a 4,800 mAh battery, which is slightly smaller than the 5,000 mAh battery of the OnePlus 10 Pro. But unlike the 10 Pro, the 10T can charge from 1% to 100% in 19 minutes flat using the new 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charging technology.

In North America, the OnePlus 10T will charge with 125W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition, which means charging from 1% to 100% will take one extra minute. No matter where you live, it will charge quickly.

Tune in to the live stream on Wednesday, August 3rd to learn even more about the OnePlus 10T, including the price and release date.