Watch Sony tear down the PS VR2’s new headset and Sense controllers

The release of the PlayStation VR2 headset is about a week away, and Sony is hyping the release with something we all love — a teardown video. Two, to be precise!

The company has released two teardown videos — one for the headset and one for the new Sense controllers — ahead of the PS VR2 launch. The headset will officially launch on Wednesday, February 22nd so, in the meantime, we can all learn what makes the next-generation VR headset come to life.

In the first video, Takamasa Araki, a member of PlayStation’s Mechanical Design team, walks us through the different components of the headset itself. You can check out the video below:

In this video ,Takamasa Araki from the Mechanical Design team explains how he and his team achieved the well-balanced and symmetrical internal structure, enhanced cooling system for comfortable gameplay, optics for amazing graphic fidelity, and the ergonomic headband designed to maximize comfort.

In the second video, Takeshi Igarashi, a member of the company’s Peripheral Design team, does a full teardown of the new Sense controllers. Check out that video as well:

In this video,Takeshi Igarashi from the Peripheral Design team dives into the controller’s tracking technology that amplifies the feeling of immersion, with finger touch detection that enables players to make more natural hand gestures during gameplay, as well as the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that build upon the innovation of the DualSense wireless controller.

The PlayStation VR2 is a major upgrade over the original PlayStation VR headset, offering improved tracking, higher resolution displays, and a more comfortable design. It also comes with a new VR controller which features haptic feedback and motion-sensing technology for a more immersive gaming experience.

The PlayStation VR2 is set to go on sale on February 22, 2023, and costs a whopping $549, $50 more than the cost of the disc version of the PS5. It’s still available for preorder as well, if you’re looking to take that leap.