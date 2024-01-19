Vision Pro guided tour: Apple offers deep dive into its first spatial computer

With Apple Vision Pro pre-orders now available, Apple released a guided tour to help you use the spatial computer. At the beginning of the video, a company executive says the best way to try this product is by heading to an Apple Store, which is something the company is pushing for more customers.

Once you put on the Apple Vision Pro, you’ll see the space you’re in, including the people around you. In return, these people can see you and your eyes. Once you’re set up, you start at the Home View, where you can view all your apps and experiences.

To navigate, you only need to look at an app and then do a pinch gesture to click on that application. Once you’re done, press the Digital Crown to go back. In a photo, you can look at the corner and pinch and drag to make it bigger on your Vision Pro.

To zoom, look where you want to zoom, then pinch both hands and pull them apart. At the bottom of an app, you can pinch it and bring the application closer to you or another position. The Apple executive highlights panorama photos and spatial videos as immersive experiences during the Apple Vision Pro guided tour.

Image source: Apple Inc.

Then, they go to the Apple TV app. You can say, “Siri, open the Apple TV app,” instead of looking and selecting. You can make the content up to 100-feet larger.

You can add multiple windows into your space for productivity tasks, such as the Mail app, Apple Music, and Safari. Everything stays where you left them.

Another use case is FaceTime. The Apple Vision Pro guided tour shows the Persona FaceTime call in action, which the company didn’t let reviewers try in their hands-on. The Persona shows facial gestures thanks to all the sensors inside the computer.

Users can switch from their real-life view to Environments. It works with any app. If someone is talking to you, they appear like a ghost so that you can stay connected with people around you, even in an Environment.

The complete guided tour can be found here. Apple Vision Pro launches in the US on February 2, starting at $3,499.