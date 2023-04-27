USB-C EarPods reportedly in mass production ahead of iPhone 15 announcement

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

With this year’s iPhone 15 reportedly switching from Lightning port to USB-C, Apple will need to update a few of its accessories. Since most iPad and Mac models already rely on the USB-C standard, at least one product will need a tweak: Apple’s wired EarPods.

The last time Apple updated the EarPods was at the iPhone 7 release when the company removed the headphone jack and added a Lightning port to both the wired earbuds and the iPhone itself. Now that the company reportedly plans to ditch the Lightning port to USB-C, it makes sense if Apple also tweaks the current EarPods to support USB-C.

The information that Apple is already mass producing these new earbuds comes from Twitter user ShrimpApplePro, who has a good track of Apple leaks. He says, “USB-C MFI cables and EarPods are in mass production for a while is the best proof that it’s happening,” by replying to a tweet.

While it doesn’t seem Apple will make more changes to the EarPods, that could actually be a good opportunity for the company to revamp its wired earbuds, as they have been pretty popular among Gen Z.

By the beginning of the month, I wrote an opinion piece on why Apple should release new EarPods models. Although I’m still very much in love with AirPods, having EarPods sometimes just makes things easier. I can be aware of my surroundings while listening to a song, it’s easier to turn the volume up or down, and they’re way better when talking about mic capabilities – this is why there are millions of TikToks of people holding the EarPods microphone close to their mouth instead of wearing AirPods.

A few years ago, The Wall Street Journal wrote an article about this product’s retro vibes and that all the “cool kids” were wearing them again. Interestingly enough, while the article was published during the pandemic, it still holds true almost three years later.

The iPhone 15 is expected to be announced and launched in September – which could also be the same for new USB-C EarPods.