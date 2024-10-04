Update your iPhone right now to fix security holes in Passwords and Messages

A couple of weeks after releasing iOS 18 to iPhone users, Apple seeded iOS 18.0.1. This long-awaited update addressed several bugs iPhone users were experiencing. More importantly, with iPadOS 18.0.1, M4 iPad Pro users could finally update to this major software update, as Apple pulled out the iPadOS 18 version as it was bricking these tablets.

However, iOS 18.0.1 brings more than just bug fixes. It also addresses critical security holes in Passwords and Messages apps. In a support document, the company highlighted the security vulnerabilities it has fixed:

Media Session

Available for: iPhone 16 (all models)

Impact: Audio messages in Messages may be able to capture a few seconds of audio before the microphone indicator is activated Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks. CVE-2024-44207: Michael Jimenez and an anonymous researcher

Passwords

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: A user’s saved passwords may be read aloud by VoiceOver Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved validation. CVE-2024-44204: Bistrit Dahal

Fortunately, these issues have been corrected with iOS 18.0.1 and iPadOS 18.0.1. In the meantime, we expect Apple to release iOS 18.1 soon. This iPhone update will unlock Apple Intelligence for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. These are some of the expected features:

Writing Tools: Users can rewrite, proofread, and summarize text nearly everywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps

Users can rewrite, proofread, and summarize text nearly everywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps Improved Siri: With a new design, Siri can maintain context between requests. Even if you stumble over words or shift what you’re saying mid-sentence, Siri can understand what you actually want.

With a new design, Siri can maintain context between requests. Even if you stumble over words or shift what you’re saying mid-sentence, Siri can understand what you actually want. Priority notifications: They appear at the top of the stack, letting you know what to pay attention to at a glance. Notifications are summarized, so you can scan them faster.

They appear at the top of the stack, letting you know what to pay attention to at a glance. Notifications are summarized, so you can scan them faster. Email summarization: Tap to reveal a summary of a long email in the Mail app and cut to the chase.

Tap to reveal a summary of a long email in the Mail app and cut to the chase. Record and transcribe calls in the Notes app: Just hit record in the Notes or Phone apps to capture audio recordings and transcripts. Apple Intelligence generates summaries of your transcripts, so you can get to the most important information at a glance.

Just hit record in the Notes or Phone apps to capture audio recordings and transcripts. Apple Intelligence generates summaries of your transcripts, so you can get to the most important information at a glance. Clean Up: This Photos app feature can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo without accidentally altering the subject.

This Photos app feature can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo without accidentally altering the subject. Summarization: Apple Intelligence can now summarize more than just Messages and Mail notifications.

BGR will let you know once we learn more about future iPhone updates.