tvOS 17.3 RC now available with Apple Music Collaborative Playlists support

After releasing a packed tvOS 17.2, Apple is now seeding the RC version of tvOS 17.3. At the moment, it’s unclear what changes Cupertino is bringing to this operating system update besides the Apple Music Collaborative Playlist function.

During iOS 17.2 beta testing, Apple was readying this function. However, the company removed all references for this feature during the testing cycle. On tvOS 17.2, it wasn’t possible to create collaborative playlists, but you could see if a playlist had a friend collaborating.

With tvOS 17.3 beta 1, it’s possible that Apple is improving the Apple TV app, in addition to removing the iTunes Movies application, as with the stable version, you can access it but not use it.

Alongside tvOS 17.3 RC, Apple is seeding the Release Candidate versions of iOS 17.3, iPadOS 17.3, watchOS 10.3, and macOS 14.3. With tvOS 17.2, Cupertino added several features, such as:

Revamped Apple TV app: Apple has a new sidebar menu showing everything related to Apple, such as TV+, MLS Season Pass, Store, and Library, in addition to the user's channels and apps. What's interesting with this change is that you can now quickly access channels and apps. Previously, you could find TV shows and movies from third-party apps, but this is the first time Apple has made it so much easier to discover everything users are watching on other platforms;

iTunes Movies and TV: iTunes Movies and shows have moved to the Apple TV app. Buy and rent from the Store, and find your purchases in the Library;

Dolby Atmos for SharePlay: Experience Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital surround sound when using SharePlay, when available;

Voice Search in Apps: Press the Siri button to dictate a search from the home screen, or anywhere in supported apps like TV and Music;

FaceTime Improvements: You can now answer FaceTime calls directly on your Apple TV 4K, and start or receive FaceTime audio calls;

Audio Focus: On an Apple Fitness+ workout, the user can decide whether the main focus will be on the trainer's voice or on the playing song;

3D movie support: Apple is testing 3D movie support for the upcoming Apple Vision Pro.

BGR will let you know if we discover anything new with tvOS 17.3 RC.