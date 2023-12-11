Click to Skip Ad
tvOS 17.2 now available to all users with revamped Apple TV app

By
Published Dec 11th, 2023 1:15PM EST
tvOS 17.2 RC
Image: José Adorno for BGR

After over a month of beta testing, Apple is now releasing tvOS 17.2 to users. One of the most notable features of this update is a revamped Apple TV app. It was first reported by Bloomberg.

On the TV app on tvOS 17.2, Apple has a new sidebar menu showing everything related to Apple, such as TV+, MLS Season Pass, Store, and Library, in addition to the user’s channels and apps.

Interestingly, so far, Apple hasn’t killed the iTunes Movie app, which is still available as a standalone app, although it’s not working anymore. In this new interface, you can select what you want to discover by tapping the different sections on the sidebar menu.

When selecting the Apple TV+ section, you’ll discover everything related to Apple’s own streaming service. For the Library, for example, you’ll get all the movies you have purchased and the same filters as before, such as “4K HDR,” genres, and more.

What’s interesting with this change is that you can now quickly access channels and apps. Previously, you could find TV shows and movies from third-party apps, but this is the first time Apple has made it so much easier to discover everything users are watching on other platforms.

With tvOS 17.2, you still get a similar interface for the Store section on the Apple TV app. You can find the Top Movies Chart, options rated by genre and purchases, and more.

Apple Fitness+ Audio Focus feature on tvOS 17.2 / iOS 17.2 / watchOS 10.2Image source: José Adorno for BGR

In addition, Apple Fitness+ users can choose to focus on the audio of the trainer or the song playing. tvOS 17.2 also brings support for 3D movies, as they will be available on Apple Vision Pro next year.

Alongside tvOS 17.2, HomePod owners can download HomePod Software Version 17.2, although it’s unclear which changes this update brings.

BGR will let you know if there’s anything else more than bug fixes and performance improvements.

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

