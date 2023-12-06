Apple delays Apple Music Collaborative Playlist feature to 2024

One of the best iOS 17.2 features coming to Apple Music was Collaborative Playlist. Unfortunately, Apple removed all references to this function during the final beta before the Release Candidate version of this system.

Then, when the company seeded iOS 17.2 RC yesterday, the release notes of this upcoming operating system showed that, indeed, the iOS 17 most-anticipated Apple Music Collaborative Playlist feature was postponed to 2024.

As the name suggests, this function lets you invite someone to collaborate on a playlist in Apple Music. In the list, you could tell who added each song and also share the playlists with more collaborators using a link or QR Code.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Although this feature worked fine for me, Apple might have found a bug that made the company postpone this release to 2024. That said, there are a couple of new functions coming to Apple Music with iOS 17.2, such as:

Favorite Songs Playlist in Apple Music lets you quickly get back to the songs you mark as favorites

lets you quickly get back to the songs you mark as favorites Use Listening History in Apple Music can be disabled in Focus so the music you listen to does not appear in Recently Played or influence your recommendations

It’s not the first time Apple has added a feature during the beta cycle and then postponed it for a later date. This happened with Universal Control and Stage Manager in previous years. Fortunately, with Apple taking time to release Collaborative Playlists early in 2024, Cupertino could add another tweak missing from the iOS 17.2 beta testing: song reaction.

Apple says that in addition to the Apple Music Collaborative Playlist function, users will also be able to react to the songs friends have added to a list and vice versa. We hope this feature is added to a future iOS 17.3 beta version.

Below, you can learn about all the features coming to iOS 17.2.