Tineco CARPET ONE CRUISER is the most convenient carpet cleaner in history

In 2024, your household probably has vacuuming covered. There are so many great vacuum models out there for tough jobs, plus most of us have at least one robot vacuum to take care of routine cleaning. But what about all those tricky messes on your carpets? And what happens when something spills on one of your rugs?

Spraying a cleaner and blotting the mess with a towel never really gets the job done, and we all know it. That’s where the Tineco CARPET ONE CRUISER comes in. This brilliant new device makes deep cleaning your carpets and rugs as easy as vacuuming, and there’s no question that it’ll be a game-changer in your home.

Clean your carpet the easy way

Using the new Tineco CARPET ONE CRUISER is as easy as vacuuming your floor. If you’ve ever tried a carpet cleaner, you know that’s not always the case.

Carpet cleaners are typically big, bulky machines that take all of your strength to move. They soak your carpet or rug with water and chemicals, and they never seem to come anywhere close to sucking up all the liquid. That means you’re left waiting all day for your carpet to dry. You might even set up a few fans or a dehumidifier to try to speed things up, but they barely help. And is your wood flooring under those rugs even still OK after being wet for so long?

Thankfully, using the Tineco CARPET ONE CRUISER is an entirely different experience.

First of all, Tineco uses what it calls “3-level SmoothPower Tech” to ensure that the CARPET ONE CRUISER is always easy to move and maneuver. There are three different levels of power assistance that help while pushing and pulling the carpet cleaner, making it as effortless as possible. If you can use a vacuum, you can use the CARPET ONE CRUISER. Even your young kids can handle it… as long as you bribe them with candy or screen time.

Next, Tineco uses iLoop Smart Sensor Technology to automatically adjust water flow and suction based on how much dirt is detected on your carpet or rug. You never have to worry about manually adjusting the settings. Just turn it on and start cleaning.

“But what about all those stains in hard-to-reach spots,” you ask? Don’t worry, the Tineco CARPET ONE CRUISER has that covered, too. It comes with a special handheld spot cleaner that quickly connects to the CARPET ONE CRUISER so you can reach anywhere.

Deep clean any carpet or rug

This new Tineco model is perfect for cleaning dust, dirt, spills, and even unwanted presents left behind by your dog or cat. No matter what you need to clean, the Tineco CARPET ONE CRUISER can handle it.

iLoop Smart Sensor Technology uses low water flow and light suction when it doesn’t detect much dirt on your carpet. But when the soil level increases, so does the cleaning power. The CARPET ONE CRUISER ramps up to 130W of maximum suction power to ensure that even the worst messes are cleaned up in just one or two passes.

When it comes time to tackle a really bad mess or an old stain, Tineco has you covered there, too. The unit comes with a special pre-treat formula in a spray bottle that you can use on extra tough stains and messes. Just spray the area and leave the formula to do its thing. Then, 3-5 minutes later, the CARPET ONE CRUISER will be able to suck up even the most stubborn messes in no time.

CARPET ONE CRUISER cleans your carpets, then cleans itself

One of the best aspects of the Tineco CARPET ONE CRUISER experience is what happens after you’re done cleaning your carpets and rugs.

Most people know that other carpet cleaners leave your floors wet for hours or even more than a day. As a matter of fact, that might be the reason you find yourself avoiding cleaning your carpets altogether.

Meanwhile, the Tineco CARPET ONE CRUISER has high-temperature PowerDry that goes to work after you’re done cleaning. It uses heating elements built into the bottom of the machine to heat your carpet or rug to 167°F. This special drying feature reduces the time it takes to dry your carpet by 50% compared to other common carpet cleaners.

Last but not least, when you’re finished washing and drying your carpet, the CARPET ONE CRUISER has one more trick hiding up its sleeve. Place it on the charging dock and start the FlashDry self-cleaning cycle so the CARPET ONE CRUISER can clean itself once it’s done cleaning your carpets. It deep cleans the brush roller, brush roller cover, and inlet with just one press of a button. Then, it uses 131°F hot air to dry everything and prevent odors and mildew.