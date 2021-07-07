Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Amazon Dash Smart Shelf
    08:43 Deals

    This $20 Amazon gadget you’ve never even heard of is my new favorite thing
  2. Best Amazon Deals Today
    08:06 Deals

    10 exclusive deals that are for Amazon Prime members only
  3. Best Laptops On Sale
    09:57 Deals

    Oops! Someone forgot to end Amazon’s crazy $220 Windows 10 Pro laptop deal
  4. Amazon Deals
    10:34 Deals

    Today’s best deals: Special Prime-only deals, $16 sand-proof beach blanket, $11 air…
  5. Amazon Tricks
    08:06 Deals

    We uncovered 5 secret Amazon departments filled with amazing deals
Tech

TikTok tried to secretly track iPhone users, but Apple blocked the sneaky attempt

July 7th, 2021 at 9:20 AM
By
Apple TikTok

Apple in May rolled out iOS 14.5, an unusually large update for a mid-cycle release. Aside from some new Siri voices and support for AirTags, the new update also introduced Apple’s App Tracking Transparency framework. The new feature lets users control the degree to which apps can track their activity. The feature naturally left some developers concerned and recently led to a showdown between TikTok and Apple.

Today's Top Deal AirPods are down to Amazon's lowest price of 2021, but they're about to sell out! List Price:$159.00 Price:$119.00 You Save:$40.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

What is App Tracking Transparency

Apple now lets users decide if they want to allow applications to track their activity across other apps and websites. The feature is a boon for privacy advocates but also makes life tougher for advertising platforms. Note that platforms like Facebook and TikTok can charge a premium for more targeted ads. And given that iOS users tend to be a more coveted group of smartphone users, TikTok and Apple were on something of a collision course.

Why developers like TikTok are wary of Apple’s App Tracking feature

Because app tracking is now opt-in, many users are choosing to keep it off. In fact, reports suggest that as many as 96% of iOS users are opting to keep app tracking turned off.

Some companies tried a workaround

Though not allowed by Apple, TikTok, and other companies, in response to iOS 14.5, tried tinkering with a new advertising framework called device fingerprinting which can gather user data.

The Wall Street Journal relayed the following back in April:

The company has joined forces with dozens of Chinese trade groups and tech firms working with the state-backed China Advertising Association to develop the new technique, which would use technology called device fingerprinting, the people said. Dubbed CAID, the advertising method is being tested through apps and gathers iPhone user data. Through the use of an algorithm, it can track users for purposes of targeting ads in a way that Apple is seeking to prevent.

Some of the bigger companies involved in CAID testing include Proctor & Gamble, Deloitte LLP, and TikTok.

Apple axed the workaround

The Financial Times points out that CAID put Apple in a tough position. It could either look in the other direction allow app developers to take advantage of it. Or, it could reject it out of hand and risk “the ire of Beijing.”

Apple, though, stood its ground. Apple rejected TikTok app updates that included CAID in new builds.

“The Chinese app ecosystem was collectively baiting the bull with CAID, under the theory that Apple couldn’t afford to ban every major app in the market,” Alex Bauer, head of product marketing at adtech group Branch, told the Times.

“Apple called their bluff, and seems to have reasserted control over the situation by aggressively rapping knuckles on early adopters before the consortium gained any real momentum,” Bauer added.

As we saw with the Fortnite saga, Apple certainly isn’t afraid to take a principled stand even if it means tangling with prominent app developers.

Today's Top Deal Newest Nest Thermostat just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon - $12 less than Prime Day! Price:Was $130, Now $87.99! Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission
Tags:

A life long Mac user and Apple enthusiast, Yoni Heisler has been writing about Apple and the tech industry at large for over 6 years. His writing has appeared in Edible Apple, Network World, MacLife, Macworld UK, and most recently, TUAW. When not writing about and analyzing the latest happenings with Apple, Yoni enjoys catching Improv shows in Chicago, playing soccer, and cultivating new TV show addictions, the most recent examples being The Walking Dead and Broad City.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information