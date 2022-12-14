Tesla holiday update with Apple Music and Steam support now available

Tesla’s holiday update is here. While some of the features are available for the newer Model S and Model X vehicles with 16GB of RAM, here’s everything Tesla owners can find once they update to version 2022.44.25.1.

Apple Music arrives for Tesla vehicles

This is one of the long-awaited features. Tesla owners can finally take advantage of their Apple Music subscription while driving their cars. Apple’s streaming service offers over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists ad-free.

It’s possible to listen to your entire library, discover more music, and tune into live radio stations. To access Apple Music, tap the Apple Music icon in the Application Launcher, scan the QR code with your smartphone, and log in with your Apple ID. Unfortunately, as of now, Tesla vehicles don’t support Spatial Audio or Lossless streaming.

Steam is now available for some models

If you like playing games – while you’re not driving – your Model S or Model X vehicle can now access a beta version of Steam. You can play “immersive games” verified on Steam Deck.

With cloud synchronization, it’s possible to resume your game from the Tesla or any Steam device. It’s important to note that the platform is only available for 2022+ Model S and X vehicles with 16GB of RAM with Premium Connectivity.

Other features coming to Tesla vehicle owners

You can also find these new features with the holiday update:

Dog Mode: View the cabin camera from the Tesla app while using Dog Mode or Sentry Mode to keep an eye on your puppy;

Light Show: Schedule your own Light Show on multiple vehicles simultaneously to create your own orchestra of light;

Track Mode: Coming to Model Y Performance;

Control your garage door remotely using MyQ from your touchscreen;

Emissions Testing Mode is now in the Tesla app;

Always show Rainbow Road;

Make Zoom calls with the cabin camera;

with the cabin camera; UI cards are back, including a new media card

It’s important to note that BGR exclusively reported that Tesla vehicles would bring Dolby Atmos in a future update. While this could have arrived alongside Apple Music support, BGR‘s sources say Tesla is still working with major record labels to bring this technology to its cars.