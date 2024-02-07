T-Mobile is upgrading loyalty rewards with Magenta Status

T-Mobile’s mission to make its customers feel like they’re getting their money’s worth continues this week. On Wednesday, T-Mobile announced its new loyalty program, Magenta Status, which brings additional perks to subscribers at no additional cost.

Magenta Status perks are stacked on top of all the discounts and freebies offered by T-Mobile Tuesdays. In addition to the free streaming services available with certain plans, the annual free subscription to MLB.TV, and all the free food T-Mobile gives away, subscribers will also find new deals from Hilton, Hertz, and Live Nation on the T Life app.

With Magenta Status, T-Mobile customers will automatically receive Hilton Honors Silver status through March 31, 2025. Silver status benefits include free Wi-Fi, a fifth night free on all reward stays, and an all-inclusive spa discount. Plus, T-Mobile customers will get a special discounted rate of 15% off on stays at Hilton properties.

Other Magenta Status perks include dropping off rental cars at Hertz without having to refill the tank or recharge the battery, a $5 movie ticket once a month for everyone on the account, and 25% off tickets to some of the biggest Live Nation shows.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

“At T-Mobile, our customers are at the center of everything we do — they’ll never be treated like a number,” said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products, T-Mobile, in a press release on Wednesday. “When you’re part of the magenta family, we want to ensure you feel like the VIP you are. Now, T-Mobile customers can flash their Magenta Status to unlock unparalleled experiences that can’t be found anywhere else with the brands they love and use every day … which can add up to $1500 a year in extra value.”

You can watch the full video introducing Magenta Status below: