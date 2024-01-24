I’ve been a T-Mobile customer for quite a few years now and always been happy with the service. Now, the company is continuing to beef up its most expensive plan, making me once again consider upgrading from the old plan that I am still grandfathered into.

Today, the company officially launched its latest benefit for customers on its most expensive Go5G Next plan. In a press release, it announced that Hulu with Ads will now be included at no additional cost on the plan, bringing the number of streaming services included on the plan to four. In addition to Hulu, the plan also includes Apple TV+, Netflix, and MLB.TV.

The company had originally announced the benefit back in the beginning of the month, but it is officially launching the benefit today. Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products at T-Mobile, said in a statement that all of the included streaming services on the Go5G Next now total over $400 a year in benefits.

As the Un-carrier, we go beyond delivering the incredible service that customers expect from America’s 5G leader. T-Mobile customers get the best value and the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless — just for being customers, without having to pay a penny more. In addition to Apple TV+, Netflix and MLB.TV, Go5G Next customers now also get a subscription to Hulu … all four on us. That’s over $400 a year in streaming benefits, from the very best services in the market, all included in your plan at no extra cost.

Jeremy Allen White and the cast of The Bear. Image source: FX

Keep in mind that all of these benefits are only available to customers on T-Mobile Go5G Next plan, the most expensive plan that the company offers. For example, a family of four would pay $225 per month on the plan. It’s also important to note that the Hulu and Netflix plans that you get complimentary are the ones with ads. Apple TV+ doesn’t have ads yet, so you’re still safe there.

However, that plan also comes with a number of other benefits such as free-inflight Wi-Fi, free international high-speed data, and the ability to upgrade your phone as often as once a year:

In addition to sweet streaming benefits, Go5G Next customers also get free in-flight Wi-Fi and streaming on the largest U.S. airlines, free high-speed data in 215+ destinations, Scam Shield protection and so much more. And it’s the first plan in wireless where customers are upgrade-ready every year with the promise that existing customers will always get the same great device deals as new customers on Go5G Next — now and in the future.

Image source: T-Mobile

With Hulu coming to the Go5G Next plan, it does have me doing the math on whether or not it would be worth upgrading from my old Essentials plan. However, at over twice the price, I don’t think the math is going to work out just yet and I don’t travel enough for the in-flight Wi-Fi and international data to be benefits worth upgrading for.

That said, if T-Mobile continues to add more and more benefits to the plan, it could start to make sense sooner than later. In the meantime, anyone already on the Go5G plan can redeem their free Hulu with Ads starting today so you might as well!