T-Mobile’s long list of perks for subscribers is growing once again in 2024. On Wednesday, the wireless carrier announced that Hulu will be the next addition to its collection of complementary streaming services for Go5G Next subscribers.

Starting on January 24, 2024, anyone who subscribes to T-Mobile’s most expensive 5G plan will get Hulu on Us at no additional cost. This isn’t a limited-time offer or a free trial — as long as you stay subscribed to T-Mobile’s Go5G Next plan, you’ll have free access to every movie and show streaming on Hulu (but note that this is the ad-supported Hulu plan).

In addition to Hulu on Us, T-Mobile offers Apple TV+ on Us as a part of its Go5G Next plan and Netflix on Us alongside Go5G Next and Go5G Plus. Furthermore, T-Mobile has confirmed that MLB.TV will be free again through T-Mobile Tuesdays in 2024 and beyond.

“As the Un-carrier, we go beyond delivering the incredible service that customers expect from America’s 5G leader. T-Mobile customers get the best value and the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless — just for being customers, without having to pay a penny more,” said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products at T-Mobile. “In addition to Apple TV+, Netflix and MLB.TV, Go5G Next customers now also get a subscription to Hulu … all four on us. That’s over $400 a year in streaming benefits, from the very best services in the market, all included in your plan at no extra cost.”

Three streaming services are nothing to sneeze at, but don’t forget that Hulu, Netflix, and Apple TV+ are only free for Go5G Next subscribers. T-Mobile’s top 5G plan starts at $100 per month for a single line, and that’s after a $5 autopay discount.

If you aren’t planning to upgrade your phone every year, you might be better off settling for T-Mobile’s Essentials plan, which features unlimited data for $60 per month. You can spend the $40 you’ll be saving every month on those same streaming services.