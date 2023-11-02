Subaru is adopting Tesla’s NACS connector and getting access to Superchargers

As a Subaru owner, I am especially excited about this latest news.

I am an avid Subaru fan. Yes, I drive my Subaru Crosstrek to REI in my Patagonia jacket. I’m one of those people. However, I’ve been a little peeved that the company has been dragging its feet with announcing support for Tesla’s NACS connector — especially since most of the auto industry has done so. Thankfully, that wait is now over.

In a press release, Subaru became the latest automaker to announce that it will be adopting Tesla’s charging connector in future electric vehicles starting in 2025. In addition, the company will open up its current and future EV models to Tesla’s Supercharger network through the use of an adapter as well.

This means that, whether or not your Subaru EV has CCS or NACS, you’ll be able to charge at over 15,000 Tesla Supercharger stations across North America through either the direct integration or through the use of a CCS to NACS adapter, which the company says it will provide to its customers starting in 2025.

Interestingly, Subaru says that starting in 2025, the NACS connector will be featured on “certain” EVs, indicating that it might still release some models with the CCS port until it is able to fully phase it out. The company says that it is “aiming for 50% of total global sales to be BEVs in 2030” as part of its effort to reach its carbon neutrality goals.

To provide customers with access to the extensive Tesla charging network, Subaru will adopt NACS ports on certain Subaru BEVs launched in North America beginning in 2025 and will continue to advance NACS adoption for its subsequent BEVs to be launched after that.

Subaru is the latest EV automaker to announce the adoption of NACS. In the last few months, Mercedes, Rivian, and GM also announced deals with Tesla to adopt the NACS charging connector and gain access to the Supercharger network over the next few years. All of those companies not only plan to support the NACS charger, but all will gain access to the extensive Supercharger network as well.

Right now, the only EV that Subaru offers is the Solterra. Personally, I’m waiting for the electric Outback. That’s the one vehicle that could compete in my mind with the anticipated Rivian R2. Come on Subaru — let’s get some competition in the electric adventure vehicle space!