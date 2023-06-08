GM is also adopting Tesla’s charging connector and supporting its Supercharger network

Well, it looks like everyone is adopting Tesla’s charging connector now.

In a press release, General Motors announced that it is following Ford and will start using Tesla’s charging connector in future electric vehicles starting in 2025. In addition, the company will open up its current EVs to Tesla’s Supercharger network starting next year.

GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra said in a statement that “our vision of the all-electric future means producing millions of world-class EVs across categories and price points, while creating an ecosystem that will accelerate mass EV adoption.”

“This collaboration is a key part of our strategy and an important next step in quickly expanding access to fast chargers for our customers. Not only will it help make the transition to electric vehicles more seamless for our customers, but it could help move the industry toward a single North American charging standard.”

Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla’s Senior Director of Charging Infrastructure, said that partnering with GM is another step in the company’s mission to “accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.”

“Giving every EV owner access to ubiquitous and reliable charging is a cornerstone of that mission. We’re excited to work with other industry leaders like General Motors to provide access to the Tesla Supercharger Network via the North American Charging Standard.”

GM says that its electric vehicles will adopt NACS, the charging connector that Tesla invented and then made available for any company to adopt. The company says that its vehicles will eventually be able to access over 12,000 Supercharger stations in North America.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk met with GM CEO Mary Barra on a Twitter Space to talk about the announcement. You can check it out on Twitter below:

GM’s announcement is pretty much the exact same thing that Ford announced at the end of May. For EVs that aren’t built with the NACS connector, the companies are working to provide adapters at Tesla Supercharger stations in order to support all EVs from both brands.