Tesla is starting to open up its Supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs in Canada

If you have a non-Tesla EV in Canada and have been staring at Superchargers every time you drive by them, you may finally be able to use one soon.

In a press release from Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, the government announced that Tesla would begin opening up its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. According to the announcement, the company will make 750 charging connectors available by the end of 2025.

As part of this collaborative effort, Tesla will open a portion of its existing Canadian Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles, wherever site hosts allow. Later this year, an open Supercharging route will be piloted for EV drivers between Sudbury and Ottawa. Then, by the end of 2025, 750 charging connectors in public locations will be made available to non-Tesla EV drivers, through a combination of retrofits and new construction, of which at least 350 will be 250kW Superchargers. The open chargers will be distributed across Canada, and the route will include the Trans-Canada Highway from Ottawa to Calgary.

In addition, the government announced investments to build an additional 3000 chargers across Ontario in addition to the already 45,000 that have been built.

To keep building Canada’s network of EV chargers, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, today announced support for 30 Ontario-based partner organizations to help install up to 1,908 Level 2 and 100 Level 3 chargers. These new chargers will be installed at multi-use residential buildings (MURB), public places, fleets and workplaces. The Government of Canada is also providing funding toward five existing EV projects with delivery organizations, which will install up to 1,328 new EV chargers.

Tesla’s Supercharger network recently started to become available to non-Tesla EVs in the United States earlier this year. The company is also in the middle of testing the fourth generation of its Supercharger and also announced a partnership with Ford to bring its charging connector to future EVs from the automaker.